Non-Profit Access Point Revolutionizes “Signing Day” for Promising High School Students

In a moving and memorable - and the very first - "Signing Day" for students entering the non-profit Access Point apprenticeship program, leaders from business, education, and government gathered to cheer on kids from St. Louis' underserved communities. In all, nearly 200 are entering the transformational program to allow them to access the training and mentorship needed for a waiting, high-paying job.