Alevea Mental Health Advocates for Psychedelic Therapy, Citing MAPS' Latest Research and Its Own Success with Ketamine Treatment

Alevea Mental Health fully endorses psychedelic therapy as an effective mental health treatment, following the recent publication of MAPS' Phase 3 study on MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Alevea has already reported significant success in alleviating symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD through its own Ketamine treatment programs. CEO Topher Bradshaw expressed astonishment at the remarkable patient improvements, particularly when other treatments had failed.