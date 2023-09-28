Diva Group and Arclinea Bring Revolutionary Italian Kitchen Designs to Los Angeles
Diva Group unveils their new Arclinea mono-brand showroom in Los Angeles. The 3,000 sq. foot showroom will open its doors to the public on October 5 in the heart of Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighborhood located at 146 N. Robertson Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “We are thrilled to welcome Arclinea to Los Angeles. The kitchen is the cornerstone of life, bringing together food, family, and shared experiences—Arclinea is the quintessential embodiment of that philosophy,” stated the founders of Diva Group, Stephanie De Oliveira and Philippe Rousselin.
Arclinea is an Italian-based kitchen design company with nearly one hundred years of experience in crafting kitchens that inspire and last. Arclinea’s long-standing collaboration with renowned architect and designer Antonio Citterio has further cemented its reputation as an avant-garde brand. Arclinea has established itself as an icon in kitchen furnishings, offering maximum design freedom and a myriad of solutions with innovative and sustainable materials to make kitchens unique.
Of all the rooms in the home, the kitchen is the most complex and fascinating, the place where cuisine and conviviality merge into one. The Arclinea response to this complexity has always been to marry technical and practical precision, the innovation of shape with that of space.
The official opening of Arclinea’s Mono-brand Kitchen Showroom in Los Angeles this October will be sure to revolutionize the way we think about kitchens, creating a culture of shared kitchen space and providing customers with a cutting-edge experience.
Be sure to come visit the showroom and see the latest in kitchen innovation this October 5 at the Arclinea LA opening event.
Jennifer Brunner
310-278-3191
www.divafurniture.com
