West Coast University Joins Forces with The Nurses Pub in the Quest for 100K Future Nurses
West Coast University is supporting the mission to recruit 100K future nurses at The Nurses Pub Annual Scholarship Gala.
Torrance, CA, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Nurses Pub, with the support of West Coast University, is hosting its annual scholarship gala to reach its initiative to recruit 100,000 future nurses. Since 2018, the non-profit, Nurses Pub, has provided nursing students with tangible resources and career support.
Mona Clayton, founder of The Nurses Pub, says, “I am elated to have West Coast University as a sponsor for this years scholarship gala and thankful for all that the University has contributed to make this event a spectacular and rewarding evening for the students and anyone needing to be inspired. Over 400 students from West Coast University have applied for The Nurses Pub scholarship due to West Coast University’s outreach. There is a tremendous need for student scholarships, and with the support of West Coast University, The Nurses Pub is able to touch the lives financially for a much needed student.”
The Nurses Pub Scholarship Gala, whose theme is "Working Today for 100K Future Nurses," will be held from 5 – 11 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. Guests will enjoy a champagne reception, followed by a three-course dinner, in addition to networking opportunities with diverse professionals, and presentations by several first-class speakers. Panoramic views of the ocean and entertainment complement the activities.
Stedman Graham, business advisor and author of 12 books, including two New York Times bestsellers and one Wall Street Journal bestseller, will deliver the keynote speech on the topic of identity leadership, based on his personal philosophy, “You cannot lead anyone else until you first lead yourself.” Graham's expertise supports the interests of medical professionals, executives, and other leaders.
Three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and anchor on KCAL's morning news Rudabeh Shahbazi will host this evening of glitz, glamour and giving.
Dr. Shanna Jackson, a West Coast alumna and a two-year board member of The Nurses Pub, states, "Supporting the Nurses Pub mission by maintaining a community built on integrity, creativity, diversity and mutual respect, I am WCU proud." Timothy Lee, co-president of West Coast University, will speak on behalf of the University.
For more information or to request an interview with Ms. Clayton, please email hello@eighm.com, visit their website at www.thenursespub.org, or call/text (562) 537-1646. For tickets, sponsorship requests or donations, please visit www.nursespubgala23.com.
For more information or to request an interview with Ms. Clayton, please email hello@eighm.com, visit their website at www.thenursespub.org, or call/text (562) 537-1646.
Contact
Mona Clayton
562-537-1646
www.thenursespub.org
