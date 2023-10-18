Gameday CBD Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal with World's Top Senior Player (according to DUPR)
Carlsbad, CA, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gameday CBD, the leading CBD brand among athletes in the United States, announced an exciting partnership with Altaf Merchant, the world's Top Senior Pickleball player. This dynamic collaboration aims to educate pickleball players at every skill level about the advantages of CBD, tailored especially for athletes and those in pursuit of natural pain relief and recovery. Through the exclusive Gameday CBD formula, this partnership will speed up athletes’ recovery time and enhance performance.
Gameday CBD is an Official Sponsor of Altaf Merchant who competes in Professional Pickleball Tournaments and is focusing on the National Championships coming up at Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas, TX sanctioned by the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA). Merchant is playing to complete a Trifecta and end the 2023 season undefeated. Gameday CBD has found a natural fit within the athletic community, allowing them to bring their exceptional pain relief topical gel to individuals across all areas of fitness and athletics.
Gameday CBD is an exclusive CBD Infused Menthol Gel formulated with the most advanced ingredients in botanicals that delivers amazing relief. “Our proprietary plant-based CBD infused Cooling formula is fast acting, long lasting and provides deep penetrating pain relief for sore muscles, backaches, sore joints, and arthritis,” said Gameday CBD Founder and CEO Robert McAllister. Gameday CBD products are perfect for supporting healthy muscles and joints by reducing inflammation and promoting the maturation of collagen, it’s no wonder Gameday's topical Roll-On's are the #1 recommended CBD by athletes.
Altaf Merchant is currently the highest ranked senior player in the world according to the DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) ranking, in addition to being ranked Number 1 in doubles by the senior tour august rankings. In 2023 Altaf has won double gold at the US Open, 9 PPA events and a couple of APP events "Gameday CBD is an ideal partner for me, and I am so excited to join Team Gameday and share Gameday CBD with all my fellow players and promote within the Pickleball Community," said Altaf Merchant. "We share common core values of innovation, transparency, honesty, and helping others, and by offering best in class natural botanical formulas to customers, together we aim to empower individuals to reach their fitness goals and live their best, pain-free lives." Says Gameday CBD CEO Robert McAllister.
About Gameday CBD:
Gameday CBD is a leading provider of innovative and natural health formulas, specializing in topical CBD infused Menthol products. Their flagship product, Revive contains 3,000 BSD CBD that contains no THC and is WADA compliant. Revive is powered by a proprietary formula of CBD infused menthol containing powerful botanicals like Aloe Vera, Arnica and Yerba Mate designed to quickly reduce pain and inflammation while accelerating the body’s ability to recover.
About Altaf Merchant:
Altaf Merchant was a top nationally ranked tennis player in India and played Division I tennis at Southern Illinois University. He represented India in the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships. When he transitioned to pickleball play, he became a success in his new sport as well. Playing in sanctioned PPA, MLP and USA Pickleball tournaments Altaf has medaled in the US Open Pickleball Championships and the National Championships. In his professional life, he serves as the Senior Vice President of Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager at UBS Financial in Owensboro, Kentucky.
For more information about gameday CBD, please visit www.gamedaycbd.com.
To learn about Altaf Merchant follow him at @altaf_merchant_pb
Gameday CBD is an Official Sponsor of Altaf Merchant who competes in Professional Pickleball Tournaments and is focusing on the National Championships coming up at Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas, TX sanctioned by the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA). Merchant is playing to complete a Trifecta and end the 2023 season undefeated. Gameday CBD has found a natural fit within the athletic community, allowing them to bring their exceptional pain relief topical gel to individuals across all areas of fitness and athletics.
Gameday CBD is an exclusive CBD Infused Menthol Gel formulated with the most advanced ingredients in botanicals that delivers amazing relief. “Our proprietary plant-based CBD infused Cooling formula is fast acting, long lasting and provides deep penetrating pain relief for sore muscles, backaches, sore joints, and arthritis,” said Gameday CBD Founder and CEO Robert McAllister. Gameday CBD products are perfect for supporting healthy muscles and joints by reducing inflammation and promoting the maturation of collagen, it’s no wonder Gameday's topical Roll-On's are the #1 recommended CBD by athletes.
Altaf Merchant is currently the highest ranked senior player in the world according to the DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) ranking, in addition to being ranked Number 1 in doubles by the senior tour august rankings. In 2023 Altaf has won double gold at the US Open, 9 PPA events and a couple of APP events "Gameday CBD is an ideal partner for me, and I am so excited to join Team Gameday and share Gameday CBD with all my fellow players and promote within the Pickleball Community," said Altaf Merchant. "We share common core values of innovation, transparency, honesty, and helping others, and by offering best in class natural botanical formulas to customers, together we aim to empower individuals to reach their fitness goals and live their best, pain-free lives." Says Gameday CBD CEO Robert McAllister.
About Gameday CBD:
Gameday CBD is a leading provider of innovative and natural health formulas, specializing in topical CBD infused Menthol products. Their flagship product, Revive contains 3,000 BSD CBD that contains no THC and is WADA compliant. Revive is powered by a proprietary formula of CBD infused menthol containing powerful botanicals like Aloe Vera, Arnica and Yerba Mate designed to quickly reduce pain and inflammation while accelerating the body’s ability to recover.
About Altaf Merchant:
Altaf Merchant was a top nationally ranked tennis player in India and played Division I tennis at Southern Illinois University. He represented India in the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships. When he transitioned to pickleball play, he became a success in his new sport as well. Playing in sanctioned PPA, MLP and USA Pickleball tournaments Altaf has medaled in the US Open Pickleball Championships and the National Championships. In his professional life, he serves as the Senior Vice President of Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager at UBS Financial in Owensboro, Kentucky.
For more information about gameday CBD, please visit www.gamedaycbd.com.
To learn about Altaf Merchant follow him at @altaf_merchant_pb
Contact
Gameday CBDContact
Robert McAllister
858-381-3231
www.gamedaycbd.com
Robert McAllister
858-381-3231
www.gamedaycbd.com
Multimedia
Categories