ShirtSpace Announces Its Biggest Giveaway in Company History: Free Shipping Sweepstakes
ShirtSpace's Free Shipping Sweepstakes, running from October 18 to December 31, 2023, offers customers the chance to win incredible prizes, including a lifetime of free shipping, in a show of gratitude to their supportive community.
Ridgefield, WA, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ShirtSpace, a leading online retailer of high-quality blank apparel and accessories, is announcing its most exciting giveaway yet, the Free Shipping Sweepstakes. This monumental event, which is sure to ignite the holiday season with excitement, kicked off on Wednesday, October 18, and wraps up on December 31, 2023. With 74 days to enter and many prizes to potentially win, ShirtSpace aims to give back to the customer base that has supported its growth and success.
Here's what you need to know about this massive sweepstakes:
Every dollar spent at ShirtSpace between October 18 and December 31, 2023, earns you an entry into the sweepstakes. Whether stocking up on essential basics or shopping for your business, every purchase increases your chances of winning.
No purchase is necessary for an initial entry. To ensure that everyone has a chance to participate, ShirtSpace offers a simple alternative initial method of entry (see sweepstakes information page linked below), allowing you to join the excitement without spending a dime.
The Free Shipping Sweepstakes features ten fantastic prizes, including a Grand Prize that will undoubtedly change the life of one lucky winner forever. The Grand Prize includes free shipping for life, making all future ShirtSpace purchases worry-free and convenient.
Additional prizes include two recipients of free shipping for a year, and seven recipients of ShirtSpace gift cards, allowing winners to explore the vast collection of blank apparel, accessories, and much more available on the website.
The Free Shipping Sweepstakes is open to all U.S. residents, with the exception of Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, New York, Puerto Rico, and Guam.
Winners will be contacted via email and/or phone on Monday, January 15, 2024.
“Our commitment to our customers is at the heart of the Free Shipping Sweepstakes,” says Customer Experience Director and Head of People Operations, Shawna Fuller. By offering this opportunity to win incredible prizes, including a lifetime of free shipping, ShirtSpace's ultimate goal is to contribute to the community that has been instrumental in fostering its expansion and achievements.
Join the celebration and be part of ShirtSpace's biggest giveaway yet. Don't miss out on the chance to win valuable prizes and possibly experience the joy of hassle-free shopping with free shipping.
To enter the ShirtSpace Free Shipping Sweepstakes and view the official rules, please visit https://www.shirtspace.com/free-shipping-for-life
About ShirtSpace:
ShirtSpace is a leading online retailer of blank apparel and accessories, offering high-quality products at affordable prices. With over 130 brands and over 6,000 products, ShirtSpace serves individuals, businesses, and organizations with a wide range of blank clothing options and accessories for personal use, reselling, customization, and more. Founded on the principles of quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, ShirtSpace is dedicated to making the digital shopping experience easy and enjoyable.
Contact
ShirtSpaceContact
Marlin LeFever, VP of Business Development
877-285-7606
www.shirtspace.com
marketing@shirtspace.com
