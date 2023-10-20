Speak Up For Kids Launches the Life Skills Portal, Empowering Foster Youth
West Palm Beach, FL, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Speak Up For Kids, a leading nonprofit organization committed to advocating for abused, neglected, and abandoned children, is proud to announce the launch of the Life Skills Portal. This innovative resource is a testament to their dedication to improving the lives of foster youth by providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.
"The Life Skills Portal is a powerful initiative that reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering the success and well-being of foster youth," stated Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director of Speak Up For Kids.
The Life Skills Portal is a remarkable achievement that was made possible through the vision of Trish Zenczak, Director of Student Engagement at STUDENTS Speak Up For Kids, in collaboration with Marisa Langston, Assistant Director of Student Engagement. This project was skillfully led by Cari Cantrell, a Ministry major at Palm Beach Atlantic University, and Alana Ferguson, a Computer Science and Neuroscience major at Princeton University. Both Cari and Alana, who served as summer interns at SSUFK, played a pivotal role in organizing, writing, and setting up this invaluable resource.
The Life Skills Portal serves as a comprehensive one-stop shop for foster youth as they navigate the challenges of aging out of the foster care system. It includes essential resources on financial literacy, career exploration, college preparation, and more. Jaisnav Rajesh, a Computer Science and Finance major at Princeton University, made significant contributions to the financial literacy section, while Alayshja Bable, a Public and International Affairs major at Princeton University, provided valuable assistance in creating the video section.
The STUDENTS Speak Up for Kids PBC Life Skills Portal is now live and accessible to foster youth of all ages. We invite you to explore this remarkable resource at www.studentsspeakupforkidspbc.org/life-skills-portal and equip yourself with the knowledge and tools necessary to succeed.
Speak Up For Kids remains committed to its mission of advocating for the most vulnerable children in our community, and the Life Skills Portal is a testament to our dedication to improving the lives of foster youth. We are proud to offer this invaluable resource, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on the lives of those it serves.
For more information about Speak Up For Kids and the Life Skills Portal, please visit www.studentsspeakupforkidspbc.org
About Speak Up For Kids:
Speak Up For Kids is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization based in Palm Beach County, Florida. Our mission is 100% advocacy for every abused, neglected, or abandoned child. www.speakupforkidspbc.org
