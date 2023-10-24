Aero Build's Coast Model 1 Sets the New Standard for Luxury Travel Coast by Aero Build Debuts Comfort to Off-Grid Travel
Nashville-based company is using a different business model and a more customer-focused approach in the manufacturing of an all-electric travel trailer.
Nashville, TN, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A new era of travel is emerging and a company in Nashville, TN is on the forefront. Coast, launched in early 2023, debuted Model 1, the electric luxury travel trailer. Driven by a shared passion and desire to help others achieve their dreams, this team of innovators and creators, led by Brian Fuente, is pioneering a new level of comfort and technology on (and off) the road.
Fuente and the team at Aero Build began building custom trailers in 2019, helping launch hundreds of mobile businesses worldwide since its inception. After years of trailer manufacturing experience, design, and product testing, the Aero Build team took the same mindset of combining form and function with modern design and technology and applied it to building a luxury, all-electric travel trailer. Coast by Aero Build was launched in early 2023 as a new breed of intelligent and comfortable eco-RVing.
“Coast is more than a travel trailer, it’s a lifestyle and a mentality,” states Fuente. “With Aero Build we helped business owners achieve their dreams, and now with Coast, we are focusing on helping people explore and journey in comfort without worry on the road.”
The first Coast all-electric travel trailer to hit the market was the Model 1. The 21-foot trailer has a dry weight of 6,000 lbs. and a max cargo capacity of an additional 2,600 lbs. It sleeps up to 4 guests and boasts residential-style amenities including a Smeg 9.8 cu. ft refrigerator, induction cooktop and microwave, Samsung Smart TVs, Sony Soundbar, and wireless Subwoofer. Starlink Internet, 1600 watts of solar, up to 20kWh of Lithium Power.
“Coast is designed live and made to last,” Fuente says. “We pay personal attention to every detail, with the exterior just as important as the interior finishes.”
In addition to premium amenities, Coast is technology-rich, featuring four interactive touchscreen panels for seamless control over cabin lighting, air conditioning, exterior awning, and more. Travelers can also manage the Coast remotely from a smartphone, which makes it more than just a simple weekend travel trailer.
Looking to spend time off the beaten path? Coast can be taken off the grid. Each model includes up to 20kWh of Lithium Power, 1600w of Monocrystalline Solar Panels, two 3000W inverters, a 7-gallon electric water heater, and a remote battery and water monitoring system.
“Electric travel trailers and RVs are becoming increasingly popular,” Fuente expresses. “When we started designing Coast we knew other companies, most of them bigger than us, were going all-electric as well. So, instead, we focused on what we do well, and that’s building high-end trailers with structural integrity and luxurious comfort not found in today’s market. From the highly-engineered, triple galvanized frame to the 1-piece seamless roof, we’ve designed Coast for peace of mind travel.”
In a change of typical structure, Fuente has decided to focus their efforts in a direct-to-consumer model. Anyone interested in learning about Coast can do so from the CEO himself. Fuente offers virtual and onsite tours of the Coast. He walks each prospective owner through the production process and allows them to meet the team building the trailers. His team is dedicated to every inquiry and new client, taking customer service to a personal level.
“I’ll say it again, we are not just about the trailers we produce,” he explains. “We are a team of innovators, creators, and designers committed to exceeding expectations and building lasting relationships.”
For more information to schedule a personal tour, visit coastrv.co or call 615.835.3551
Coast is an all-electric, luxury recreational vehicle for modern living. With its sleek design and advanced technology, it offers a unique lifestyle experience that combines comfort, sustainability, and adventure. Coast is manufactured by Aero Build out of Nashville, TN. Aero Build was born out of a passion for bringing sophistication and style to an age-old concept. In 2017, Aero Build Founder Brian Fuente saw a vintage camper trailer that had been converted into a mobile bar. He recognized both the need and opportunity that existed in not just retrofitting aged campers but building new ones from the ground up and incorporating those classic head-turning expressions with modern technology and function.
Coast is an all-electric, luxury recreational vehicle for modern living. With its sleek design and advanced technology, it offers a unique lifestyle experience that combines comfort, sustainability, and adventure. Coast is manufactured by Aero Build out of Nashville, TN. Aero Build was born out of a passion for bringing sophistication and style to an age-old concept. In 2017, Aero Build Founder Brian Fuente saw a vintage camper trailer that had been converted into a mobile bar. He recognized both the need and opportunity that existed in not just retrofitting aged campers but building new ones from the ground up and incorporating those classic head-turning expressions with modern technology and function.
