New York City Champions a Greener Future: the Innovative Push for Zero-Emission Vehicles
Groundbreaking Shift in the City's Transportation Approach Sets New Environmental Standards
Brooklyn, NY, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tarform announces its support for the recently signed ZEV for NYC Act.
Being the only electric motorcycle manufacturer in NYC, they commend the ZEV for NYC Act for including motorcycles as a specific vehicle category. New York City is turning a new page in its approach to urban life, with a renewed focus on environmental sustainability and air quality. The city's extensive government fleet with over 30,000 vehicles, known for its ever-present role across the Fire Department, Parks and Recreation, and the NYPD, is embarking on a green transformation that's nothing short of revolutionary.
Mayor Adams has put into motion a decisive strategy for environmental leadership. The recently signed ZEV for NYC Act (Int. 279A-2022) is a testament to this commitment, mandating a complete transition to zero-emission vehicles within the city’s fleet by 2038. This change isn't just about cars; it's a comprehensive overhaul that includes all vehicles, even motorcycles, signaling a profound respect for the environment in every sector of city transit.
"Transitioning to electric vehicles isn't only about meeting our sustainability goals. It's about forging a better future for every New Yorker, ensuring cleaner air and a healthier city," stated Mayor Adams. "Our progress towards a greener fleet is already ahead of the curve, and with this new legislation, we're not just continuing on this path; we're accelerating down it." -Mayor Adams
"We are incredibly energized by New York City's bold stride towards environmental responsibility. As natives of Brooklyn and pioneers in electric motorcycles, witnessing this kind of commitment from our home city is deeply meaningful. Imagine the city's fleet, sleek and silent, making its rounds through the heart of New York, powered entirely by clean, renewable energy. That's the future we're building, and we're thrilled it aligns so closely with the vision set forth by Mayor Adams and the ZEV for NYC Act." -Taras Kravtchouk, Founder and CEO of Tarform
About Tarform:
Tarform is an electric motorcycle brand based in Brooklyn, New York. Our office is located in the Brooklyn Navy Yard - a one-stop shop for the designing and manufacturing of our vehicles. Our mission is to create the most awe inspiring, sustainable, and technologically advanced vehicles that make mobility exhilarating and soulful. Check out www.tarform.com to learn more.
Being the only electric motorcycle manufacturer in NYC, they commend the ZEV for NYC Act for including motorcycles as a specific vehicle category. New York City is turning a new page in its approach to urban life, with a renewed focus on environmental sustainability and air quality. The city's extensive government fleet with over 30,000 vehicles, known for its ever-present role across the Fire Department, Parks and Recreation, and the NYPD, is embarking on a green transformation that's nothing short of revolutionary.
Mayor Adams has put into motion a decisive strategy for environmental leadership. The recently signed ZEV for NYC Act (Int. 279A-2022) is a testament to this commitment, mandating a complete transition to zero-emission vehicles within the city’s fleet by 2038. This change isn't just about cars; it's a comprehensive overhaul that includes all vehicles, even motorcycles, signaling a profound respect for the environment in every sector of city transit.
"Transitioning to electric vehicles isn't only about meeting our sustainability goals. It's about forging a better future for every New Yorker, ensuring cleaner air and a healthier city," stated Mayor Adams. "Our progress towards a greener fleet is already ahead of the curve, and with this new legislation, we're not just continuing on this path; we're accelerating down it." -Mayor Adams
"We are incredibly energized by New York City's bold stride towards environmental responsibility. As natives of Brooklyn and pioneers in electric motorcycles, witnessing this kind of commitment from our home city is deeply meaningful. Imagine the city's fleet, sleek and silent, making its rounds through the heart of New York, powered entirely by clean, renewable energy. That's the future we're building, and we're thrilled it aligns so closely with the vision set forth by Mayor Adams and the ZEV for NYC Act." -Taras Kravtchouk, Founder and CEO of Tarform
About Tarform:
Tarform is an electric motorcycle brand based in Brooklyn, New York. Our office is located in the Brooklyn Navy Yard - a one-stop shop for the designing and manufacturing of our vehicles. Our mission is to create the most awe inspiring, sustainable, and technologically advanced vehicles that make mobility exhilarating and soulful. Check out www.tarform.com to learn more.
Contact
TarformContact
Taras Kravtchouk
917-250-3821
www.tarform.com
Taras Kravtchouk
917-250-3821
www.tarform.com
Multimedia
Tarform X NYC Fire Department
Artistic rendering and Tarform electric motorcycles as imagined on the streets of NYC.
Tarform X NYC Parks and Recreation
Artistic rendering and Tarform electric motorcycles as imagined on the streets of NYC
Categories