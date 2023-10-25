Trucent Unveils Groundbreaking QuantumClear Technology at GlassBuild 2023
Trucent's QuantumClear at GlassBuild 2023 is a game-changer for the glass industry. Beyond returning clear fluid and offering real-time fines separation, it produces a substantially moisture-free cake. With processing capacities ranging from 10 to 400 gallons per minute (GPM), QuantumClear sets a new benchmark. Visit Booth #3151. Learn more at Trucent.com.
Dexter, MI, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Trucent Inc., a renowned pioneer in sustainability-driven fluid management solutions, is set to revolutionize the glass and brittle materials industry with the introduction of QuantumClear technology. This breakthrough advancement will be showcased at GlassBuild 2023, taking place from October 31 to November 2 in Atlanta.
QuantumClear technology marks a new era in fluid management, presenting a paradigm shift in glass grinding filtration and the seamless reintroduction of clear fluid into the fabrication process. Leveraging the Q-Series automatic back-flushing multi-chamber filter, QuantumClear offers real-time fines separation, enhancing efficiency and ensuring uninterrupted filtration. Additionally, QuantumClear technology produces a substantially moisture-free cake and offers processing capacities ranging from 10 to 400 gallons per minute (GPM).
Trucent's CentraSep brand, an iconic name in fluid separation, stands as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and excellence. With over two decades of experience, Trucent Inc. has amassed a diverse portfolio of successful projects worldwide.
Trucent Industrial Solutions, a global leader in fluid separation solutions, is at the forefront of providing cutting-edge technologies for the glass and brittle materials industry. Their comprehensive centrifuge solutions enable faster processing times, increased yields, and superior product quality, all underpinned by a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction.
"We're thrilled to introduce QuantumClear at GlassBuild 2023. This technology embodies our dedication to sustainability and innovation, offering game-changing solutions for the glass industry," said Jeff Justak, North American Sales Manager at Trucent Industrial Solutions.
Visit Trucent at Booth #3151 during GlassBuild 2023 to experience QuantumClear technology firsthand and learn more about their leading fluid separation solutions.
For additional information about Trucent Industrial Solutions and their innovative offerings, please visitTrucent.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Mary Beth Ronayne
Director of Marketing
mbronayne@trucent.com
About Trucent Inc.:
Trucent Inc. is a pioneering sustainability-driven company specializing in fluid management solutions across various industries. With over two decades of experience, the company boasts a diverse portfolio of successful projects worldwide. Trucent Industrial Solutions is a global leader in providing cutting-edge fluid separation solutions for the glass and brittle materials industry. Trucent offers comprehensive centrifuge solutions that enable faster processing times, increased yields, and improved product quality, all with a customer-centric approach. For more information about Trucent Industrial Solutions and its innovative fluid separation solutions, please visit Trucent.com.
Contact
MB Ronayne
877-280-7212
trucent.com
centrasep.com
