Trucent Unveils Groundbreaking QuantumClear Technology at GlassBuild 2023

Trucent's QuantumClear at GlassBuild 2023 is a game-changer for the glass industry. Beyond returning clear fluid and offering real-time fines separation, it produces a substantially moisture-free cake. With processing capacities ranging from 10 to 400 gallons per minute (GPM), QuantumClear sets a new benchmark. Visit Booth #3151. Learn more at Trucent.com.