Power BI Connector for Jira Now Supports Power BI Report Gadget for Jira Dashboards
Alpha Serve Power BI Connector for Jira announces transformative enhancement to the Power BI Connector for Jira - the Power BI Report gadget for Jira dashboards, poised to redefine data's power within the Jira ecosystem.
Kyiv, Ukraine, October 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Ukrainian company Alpha Serve is a top software solutions leader specializing in BI Connectors for Jira. Alpha Serve continues to advance data-driven insights in the Atlassian ecosystem. Today, they introduced an innovative feature to their Power BI Connector for Jira. Now, users can add Power BI reports gadgets on Jira dashboards that present the most critical information from different reports, providing users with enhanced data analytics and project management capabilities.
In the world of Jira dashboards, this new feature is nothing short of revolutionary. Dashboards are the first point of contact for Jira users, offering unparalleled visibility and serving as the primary hub for accessing Jira data and connected systems. However, the real game-changer is adding Power BI reports as gadgets with the Power BI Connector for Jira. This integration brings the extraordinary data visualization and analytics capabilities of Power BI directly into the core of Jira, elevating the platform’s reporting potential to unprecedented heights.
This new feature allows users to seamlessly embed Power BI reports into their dashboards, enabling more profound insights and dynamic data presentation. Users can now monitor their Power BI reports based on Jira data within Jira itself, eliminating the need to switch between software. It provides a centralized, one-stop location to view and monitor critical reports, streamlining project management and data analysis. How to add the Power BI Report gadget to your Jira dashboard, follow the step-by-step instructions provided in the documentation.
Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpha Serve, explained the motivation behind developing this feature for the Power BI Connector for Jira, saying, "The Alpha Serve team provided a highly adaptable feature to customize Jira data analysis understandings, leading to a more personalized and productive workflow by adding Power BI reports gadgets on Jira dashboards with key metrics across multiple projects. Join us as we delve into how this remarkable capability transforms the Jira experience."
Based in Ukraine, Alpha Serve specializes in applications around BI connectors for advanced reporting. They aim to facilitate seamless integration between professional software and BI tools, empowering businesses and professionals to enhance decision-making processes and streamline project management. Alpha Serve offers a range of BI Connectors for Jira, including the Power BI Connector, Tableau Connector, SAP Analytics Cloud Connector, BigQuery Connector, and Oracle Analytics Connector for Jira.
