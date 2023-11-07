Breaking the Silence Winter Summit Returns for Its Fourth Edition: A Virtual Event Empowering Through Resilience and Inspiring Stories
Tampa, FL, November 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Breaking the Silence Winter Summit, an eagerly anticipated event, is making its fourth consecutive appearance on November 13 and 14, 2023. This two-day virtual event, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM EST, is set to bring together an exceptional lineup of internationally acclaimed speakers, headlined by Sara Davison, Virginia Nersesyan and Michelle Jewsbury.
The summit is a transformative platform that aims to foster a community of support, resilience, and empowerment. It encourages individuals to share their stories of triumph over trauma and inspires others to overcome their past challenges. With a diverse array of speakers sharing their personal journeys, the event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to gain insights into the power of resilience.
The agenda for the event is as follows:
Monday, November 13 Schedule: Beginning at 11:00 AM EST, the day will be filled with inspirational talks and impactful discussions by a range of speakers, including Jose Pereir, Tiffany Harvey, Martha Burich, Annmarie Entner, Pearl Chiarenza, Kristina Rodriguez, Sean Young, Suzanne Jabour, Michelle Jewsbury, Holly Bertone, Jeanette Brown, Giselle McNab, Sara Davison, Trasetta Washington, Kamakshi Hart, Kirsten D. Samuel, Alyssa Young, Jasmine Hudgens, Christine Innes and JR Spear.
Tuesday, November 14 Schedule: The event will continue on the second day, starting at 11:00 AM EST. Engaging sessions will offer insights from speakers including Amy Woods, Jacqui Wilkinson, Karen Comba, Julie Jones, Pearl Chiarenza, Yvonne Chotzen, Melissa Watkins, Mandy Schulis, Michelle Jewsbury, Amy Lechelt, Tracy May, Julie McLean, Virginia Nersesyan, TL Forsberg, Anita Arredondo, Michelle Turnbull, Cindy Van Arnam, Benjamin Blackett and Marcel Roston.
The summit provides an opportunity for attendees to gain inspiration from these incredible speakers, participate in interactive sessions, and acquire invaluable insights into resilience, healing and overcoming trauma.
Registration for the summit is currently open, and interested participants can find further details on Eventbrite.
Furthermore, the event serves a larger purpose. Proceeds from the Breaking the Silence Winter Summit will be channeled to support Unsilenced Voices, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating domestic violence and human trafficking on a global scale.
Let's come together, learn, grow, and support a cause that truly matters. Join them at the Breaking the Silence Winter Summit.
For more information on Unsilenced Voices and Michelle Jewsbury's impactful work, please visit UnsilencedVoices.org. Explore Michelle Jewsbury's coaching and speaking programs at MichelleJewsbury.com or text Legacy to 26786 for more information and a free gift.
About Michelle Jewsbury: Michelle Jewsbury is a leading advocate for survivors of trauma and abuse, recognized internationally for her empowering work with Unsilenced Voices, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting those affected by domestic violence and abuse.
As an accomplished speaker, author, coach, and advocate, Michelle has shared her message of hope and healing with diverse audiences. Her impactful journey, overcoming personal challenges, has driven her commitment to helping others facing similar struggles.
About Unsilenced Voices: Unsilenced Voices is a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating domestic violence and human trafficking globally. Through initiatives and support, the organization empowers survivors and raises awareness to create a world free from abuse.
Contact
Michelle Jewsbury SpeaksContact
Michelle Jewsbury
562-506-5866
www.MichelleJewsbury.com
www.UnsilencedVoices.org
