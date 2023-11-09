What Championship Dreams Are Made of: College of Biblical Studies’ Ambassadors Basketball Inaugural Year is Off to a Great Start
Houston, TX, November 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The College of Biblical Studies is looking to the future as their men’s basketball team is making history. The Ambassadors have won 4 out of 5 games with as much as a 30-point lead.
Their first home game was held Tuesday, Nov. 7 against Kansas Christian, the 2023 NCCAA Southwest Region Champions. The Ambassadors won 81-79 in a photo-finish ending, as their ecstatic fans cheered them on. Local news media were also on hand to experience this new team in their inaugural year, including Houston's KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy and KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Jason Bristol.
This new athletic endeavor at CBS was the brainchild of longtime supporter, Lynden B. Rose. Rose is considered Houston basketball royalty by many as a member of the iconic “Phi Slama Jama” team from the University of Houston.
CBS President Bill Blocker recognized the benefit of reaching the community through academics and sports. “We’ve been educating and equipping the Christian community for almost 50 years, but when Lynden shared his vision to reach even further through sports, we immediately recognized the benefit of sharing the Bible through basketball. Basketball provides an outlet that appeals to a lot of people, especially young men and women.”
CBS’ new mission of reaching out through basketball has attracted other basketball stars such as all-American shooting guard, Michael Young and former WNBA all-star, Patricia Luckey. Michael Young, assistant coach of the CBS men’s team, was also a member of the “Phi Slama Jama” elite. His UH Cougar jersey was retired in 2007 at the University of Houston. Patricia Luckey, who played for the Phoenix Mercury and is a three-time All Southwest Conference Houston Cougar, now coaches the CBS Lady Ambassadors.
The women’s team, the Lady Ambassadors, will play their first home game on November 14.
About the College of Biblical Studies
The College of Biblical Studies is located in Houston, Indianapolis, and Fort Wayne. Leveraging its academic rigor and biblical worldview training, CBS offers an accredited college education on-campus and online, with several programs offered in the Spanish language. Students receive transformational education and training for service to families, ministries, businesses, and communities around the world. CBS has provided biblically based education to more than 37,000 students since 1976 and is ranked as one of the lowest tuitions in Texas.
