Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing Jan. 19 Against Kelsey Wickstrum, the #3 Ranked Boxer in the USA

Cris Cyborg is the only MMA Grand Slam Champion after winning belts with Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce. Cyborg will be making her return to Professional Boxing against the #3 ranked female fighter in the USA Kelsey Wickstrum Jan 19, 2024 as the Main Event of WFC 163 at the Pechanga Casino in Temecula California. More info CrisCyborg.com.