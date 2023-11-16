Raymond Arroyo to Headline 2023 Authentic Leadership Foundation Event in Dallas
Dallas, TX, November 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Authentic Leadership Foundation (ALF) is pleased to announce Raymond Arroyo, the internationally renowned journalist and New York Times Bestselling author, as the keynote speaker for its upcoming annual fundraiser, "Bring Out The Greatness! 2023." The event is scheduled to take place on the evening of December 4, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.
Raymond Arroyo is a distinguished journalist, New York Times Bestselling author, and award-winning producer. He serves as a Fox News Contributor, known for his popular segments on The Ingraham Angle. Arroyo is also the founding News Director, Managing Editor, and Lead Anchor for EWTN News, reaching millions globally. He's covered significant papal events and contributed to CNN’s coverage of the 2013 Conclave.
Known for his insightful interviews and addressing difficult topics in society with humor and grace, he has conversed with influential figures like Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, Mother Teresa, and Pope Benedict XVI. Before joining EWTN, Arroyo worked for outlets including the Associated Press and The New York Observer. He is a Tisch School of the Arts graduate and has acted and directed in New York and London.
Beyond journalism, Arroyo is a multi-talented producer and host of PBS and Fox Nation musical specials, as well as bestselling audiobooks and children's literature. His work has been featured in major publications such as the Wall Street Journal and Time Magazine. Further, Arroyo has also just released a Billboard-topping, debut album, Christmas Merry and Bright. He is currently on a national tour with Jose Feliciano.
“For many years Raymond Arroyo has been instrumental in contributing to the work, promotion and support of impactful and positive media in society,” comments Darren Smith, co-founder of the ALF. “EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network) by Mother Angelica is one such groundbreaking endeavor, that had never been done before. At the Authentic Leadership Foundation, we aim to model the success and impact on people that they have had."
Another reason he was selected, points out Pierre Koshakji, Chairman of the Board, is because Arroyo’s commitment to youth and virtue-focused literature, which resonates with the Foundation’s principles: “Raymond’s dedication to instilling virtues through his literature for young readers made him an excellent choice for our event,” he said.
The “Bring Out The Greatness! 2023” event celebrates principled decision-making and character-building as the cornerstone of authentic leadership. Arroyo's voice adds a resonant depth to the Foundation's mission to nurture authentic leaders who make a positive, character-driven impact on their communities, organizations, and families.
To register for the event and experience Raymond Arroyo's keynote speech, which promises to be as enlightening as it is engaging, please visit https://authenticleadershipfoundation.org/2023-bring-out-the-greatness/.
Darren Smith
214-210-3376
authenticleadershipfoundation.org
Pierre Koshakji
Chairman of the Board, Authentic Leadership Foundation
pierre@authenticleadershipfoundation.org
