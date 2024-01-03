ZeroOutages Adds Nationally Recognized Hoag Health Network & Arizona Radiology to Their Growing List of HIPAA Regulated Satellite Internet with Integrated SD-WAN Clients

ZeroOutages, an industry leader in global Satellite Internet, patented SD-WAN connectivity, and security solutions, helps their healthcare clients maintain HIPAA compliance through enhanced security measures built within their WAN gateway appliances and facilitates scalable bandwidth utilization across multiple broadband providers. Their dedication to stringent HIPAA compliance is exemplified through their successful client relationships with Hoag Health Network and Arizona Diagnostic Radiology.