ServerMonkey Achieves NAID AAA Certification for Data Destruction Services
ServerMonkey is more than just a provider of new and refurbished IT equipment; it is your dedicated ally in achieving sustainable and cost-effective technology solutions. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility, ServerMonkey has been at the forefront of the IT industry, serving small and enterprise businesses, data centers, and IT professionals around the globe since 2001.
Houston, TX, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ServerMonkey, a trusted leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD) and data center services, is proud to announce its recent achievement of NAID AAA certification for its exceptional data destruction services.
The National Association for Information Destruction (NAID) AAA certification is a rigorous accreditation that validates an organization's commitment to the secure destruction of sensitive information. The successful attainment of this certification is a testament to ServerMonkey's dedication to protecting the confidentiality and integrity of client data throughout the IT asset disposition process.
ServerMonkey's NAID AAA Certification Highlights:
Stringent Security Protocols: ServerMonkey adheres to the most stringent security protocols, ensuring that data is handled with the utmost care and confidentiality.
Comprehensive Employee Training: The ServerMonkey team undergoes regular training and education to stay current with the latest industry standards and best practices in data destruction.
State-of-the-Art Technology: ServerMonkey employs cutting-edge technology and processes to securely destroy data, providing clients with peace of mind regarding their sensitive information.
Adherence to Regulatory Compliance: NAID AAA certification reinforces ServerMonkey's commitment to compliance with data protection and privacy regulations, offering clients a trustworthy partner in navigating the complexities of data disposition.
Bashar Hindi, CEO of ServerMonkey, commented on the achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to have achieved NAID AAA certification, which reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in data destruction. This certification reinforces our dedication at ServerMonkey to providing our clients with the most secure and reliable IT asset disposition services."
The National Association for Information Destruction (NAID) AAA certification is a rigorous accreditation that validates an organization's commitment to the secure destruction of sensitive information. The successful attainment of this certification is a testament to ServerMonkey's dedication to protecting the confidentiality and integrity of client data throughout the IT asset disposition process.
ServerMonkey's NAID AAA Certification Highlights:
Stringent Security Protocols: ServerMonkey adheres to the most stringent security protocols, ensuring that data is handled with the utmost care and confidentiality.
Comprehensive Employee Training: The ServerMonkey team undergoes regular training and education to stay current with the latest industry standards and best practices in data destruction.
State-of-the-Art Technology: ServerMonkey employs cutting-edge technology and processes to securely destroy data, providing clients with peace of mind regarding their sensitive information.
Adherence to Regulatory Compliance: NAID AAA certification reinforces ServerMonkey's commitment to compliance with data protection and privacy regulations, offering clients a trustworthy partner in navigating the complexities of data disposition.
Bashar Hindi, CEO of ServerMonkey, commented on the achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to have achieved NAID AAA certification, which reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in data destruction. This certification reinforces our dedication at ServerMonkey to providing our clients with the most secure and reliable IT asset disposition services."
Contact
ServerMonkeyContact
Rob Flaming
(713) 430-2182
https://www.servermonkey.com/
Rob Flaming
(713) 430-2182
https://www.servermonkey.com/
Categories