First Patient Enrolled In Thrombolex’s RESCUE II Study – On-Table Pharmacomechanical Lysis Without Post-Procedural Infusion

Thrombolex, Inc. announced the enrollment of the first patient in the RESCUE II study using the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter for the treatment of acute intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism by Drs. Riyaz Bashir and Vladimir Lakhter, at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.