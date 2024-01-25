Milesight and 3dEYE Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Pure Cloud AI Video Solutions
Toronto, Canada, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IP-based video surveillance solutions, and 3dEYE, a pioneer in cloud-based video management, AI analytics and automation, proudly announce their strategic collaboration to deliver enhanced cloud video solutions to their mutual security and monitoring industry customers.
The partnership between Milesight and 3dEYE brings together Milesight's cutting-edge IP camera technology with 3dEYE's advanced pure cloud video AI platform, providing customers with key advantages, such as:
Scalable centralized monitoring: The joint effort between 3dEYE and Milesight allows for scalable centralized monitoring, enabling seamless management of multiple cameras across various locations through a single, user-friendly interface – there’s no limit on the number of users or devices connected.
Enhanced AI analytics to reduce false alarms: The partnership leverages 3dEYE's advanced cloud-side AI analytics, empowering users to layer server-side AI to any Milesight camera on-demand: people counting, object detection, classification and tracking, safety vests/hard hats, other PPE detection, fire and smoke, ALPR, object-based loitering. This integration offers heightened valuable automatic insights for monitoring that simplify the operators work.
Ease of deployment and low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): The collaboration facilitates hassle-free deployment by eliminating the need for substantial upfront investments into servers of bridges (no capex). It operates as plug-and-play, allowing businesses to invest precisely when needed, enabling cost-effectiveness and flexibility for each customer or camera addition.
Through this collaboration, users of Milesight's high-performance IP cameras can seamlessly integrate with 3dEYE's sophisticated cloud-based video AI platform.
"Milesight is excited to partner with 3dEYE, combining our state-of-the-art camera technology with their advanced cloud video AI platform. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering future-ready monitoring and video surveillance solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers," says Angel Cai, Marketing Manager at Milesight."The joint solution offers enhanced security, operational efficiency, and actionable insights to users across various industries," said Katherine Balabanova, CRO and Board Director at 3dEYE.
For more information about this collaboration and the integrated solution, please visit www.milesight.com.
About Milesight
Milesight is a fast-growing high-tech company delivering smart IoT and video surveillance products with a focus on IoT technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, 5G and LoRaWAN®, since 2011. With improved sensing capability and advanced IoT insights, we help customers worldwide optimize their business operation in a more efficient and sustainable way. In collaboration with a global network of distributors and system integrators, we are committed to building open ecosystems and accelerating IoT strategies to the next level.
About 3dEYE
3dEYE offers a cybersecure pure cloud video and AI platform, eliminating the need for server or bridge purchases and installations. The platform is camera-agnostic, accommodating body-worn cameras, drones, and IoT. It's designed for multi-site and multi-brand deployments, delivering AI-driven proactive security and enabling operators to conduct smarter and faster investigations.
Since 2014 3dEYE platform has empowered the monitoring and video surveillance industry with the ability to migrate, scale and orchestrate IP cameras and IoT devices on the AWS public cloud.
Monitoring stations, systems integrators, and dealers leverage 3dEYE admin panel, alarm and video portals, along with iOS/Android apps, and an array of cloud-based AI analytics minimize false alarms while centralizing systems management through a single pane of glass. 3dEYE pure cloud analytics seamlessly enhances camera edge analytics, expanding their capabilities with the powerful server-side large model AI including heat maps, object detection, classification and tracking, facial recognition, PPE detection (including safety vests and hard hats), ALPR, people counting, color search, fire and smoke and object-based loitering detection.
Discover more about 3dEYE pure cloud platform at www.3deye.me.
Media Contact:
Milesight: marketing@milesight.com
3dEYE: marketing@3deye.me
