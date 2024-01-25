Milesight and 3dEYE Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Pure Cloud AI Video Solutions

Milesight and 3dEYE have officially announced a strategic collaboration aimed at elevating pure cloud AI video solutions within the security and monitoring industry. This groundbreaking partnership merges Milesight's cutting-edge IP camera technology with 3dEYE's advanced pure cloud video AI platform, offering users scalable centralized monitoring, enhanced AI analytics for reduced false alarms, and an effortless deployment process with a low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).