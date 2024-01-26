National and State Organizations Join Forces to Launch Phase II of the NCBCP Unity 2024 “Power of the Ballot” National Campaign to Mobilize Voters for Early Voting in SC

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, in Partnership with the A. Philip Randolph Institute, National Action Network and Over 20 Additional Partners–Unveils "Power of the Ballot: We Won't Be Erased!" National Campaign Statewide Tour in South Carolina, Feb. 1 – 3, 2024, for the First in the Nation Democratic Presidential Primary.