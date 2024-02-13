Jetico’s BCWipe Introduces Flexible Wiping with No Additional Media Required
Introducing a new option for erasing hard drive data, BCWipe Total WipeOut now includes an executable (.exe) file alongside traditional USB and ISO methods. This update provides users with greater flexibility and ensures compliance with organizational policies.
Helsinki, Finland, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping software, announced today the release of an update to BCWipe Total WipeOut. In addition to the traditional USB and ISO methods of running the software, Jetico’s solution to erase hard drive data now offers a third option. Users can now simply use an executable (.exe) file to start BCWipe Total WipeOut, allowing for increased flexibility and compliance with organizational policies.
"When sanitizing a hard drive, the traditional method has been to first create a bootable drive," explains Jetico CEO Hannaleena Pojanluoma. "However, more and more organizations are now enforcing the use of read-only media and USB drives due to security concerns. In order to address this challenge and align ourselves with diverse company practices, we have introduced the option to run BCWipe Total WipeOut by using an executable file. This update gives more organizations the opportunity to use Jetico’s software for wiping hard drives beyond forensic recovery."
The implementation of the .exe file delivery option is designed to comply with diverse organizational policies and simplify the wiping process for Windows systems. Active computers can be configured to initiate the wiping process without the need for additional steps, meaning there’s no need to create a bootable drive. The software is preconfigured to execute a secure wipe, including an automatic reboot in BCWipe Total WipeOut, and can be performed remotely using the command prompt.
The latest update of BCWipe Total WipeOut includes the following key benefits:
- Elimination of Physical Media
The .exe file delivery method removes the need for USB or other physical media.
- Streamlined Operations
With fewer steps involved, the wiping process becomes simpler and more user-friendly.
- Bulk Deployment with Standard Admin Tools
Admins can now effortlessly deploy the software at scale using standard admin tools and wipe multiple computers simultaneously. This increases efficiency for large-scale deployment, making this option ideal for IT Asset Disposal (ITAD).
For over 20 years, BCWipe Total WipeOut has been trusted by the world’s top security organizations to erase the contents of traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDD), Solid-State Drives (SSD) and Solid-State Hybrid Drives (SSHD). Since 2016, Jetico’s data wiping solution has been certified by ADISA.
Find out more about BCWipe Total WipeOut and see how it can benefit your organization, or contact their data specialist for further inquiries or to request a free demo.
About Jetico
Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.
Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered besides Otaniemi Science Park in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.
