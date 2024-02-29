ALS TDI Launches ALS Trial Navigator: A Revolutionary Platform to Simplify Access to Clinical Trials

The ALS Therapy Development Insitute (ALS TDI) has announced the beta launch of the ALS Trial Navigator. This innovative set of tools is designed to guide people with ALS and caregivers through the process of finding and understanding ALS clinical trials – with the ultimate goal of personalizing the search process and helping users make informed decisions about participation in trials.