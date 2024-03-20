Talia's Steakhouse, NYC Kosher Restaurant, to Serve Passover 2024 Seders & Meals
For over 22 years, Talia's Steakhouse has been offering prepaid Passover Seders and meals.
New York, NY, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Preparing for the Passover holiday, or Pesach, is one of the most stressful times for observant Jews. For over 22 years, Talia's Steakhouse & Bar has been serving glatt kosher Passover Seders and meals, and will do so again for 2024. Takeout, delivery, and full-service catering is also available.
Passover 2024 takes place between April 22 and April 30, with Talia's serving traditional Passover Seder meals (with Ashkenazi customs) on April 22nd and April 23rd. The Seders include all necessary items, such as Seder plates, four cups of wine, and haggadahs, with classics such as Talia's brisket, Moroccan salmon, lamb stew, and more, including vegetarian and vegan options. Talia's full bar will also be completely kosher for Passover to enjoy an exceptional wine list and your favorite cocktails.
Talia's will also serve prix fixe holiday meals, and will be open with a regular a la carte menu for lunch and dinner during Chol Hamoed (intermediate days).
All reservations for the seders and prix fixe holiday meals must be prepaid, as the restaurant is strictly kosher according to Orthodox tradition.
The price for the sit-down Seders at Talia's is $165, while the takeout version of the Seder meal is $125.
Talia's new sister restaurant located right next door, Shawarma Shabazi, will also be completely kosher for Passover, for those seeking delicious, fast-casual shawarma for takeout. For more info: https://shabazinyc.com
Talia's has already begun taking reservation for Pesach 2024. Seats are filling up quickly and will sell out soon, so make your reservations as soon as possible.
For more information and to reserve: https://taliassteakhouse.com/passover
Passover 2024 takes place between April 22 and April 30, with Talia's serving traditional Passover Seder meals (with Ashkenazi customs) on April 22nd and April 23rd. The Seders include all necessary items, such as Seder plates, four cups of wine, and haggadahs, with classics such as Talia's brisket, Moroccan salmon, lamb stew, and more, including vegetarian and vegan options. Talia's full bar will also be completely kosher for Passover to enjoy an exceptional wine list and your favorite cocktails.
Talia's will also serve prix fixe holiday meals, and will be open with a regular a la carte menu for lunch and dinner during Chol Hamoed (intermediate days).
All reservations for the seders and prix fixe holiday meals must be prepaid, as the restaurant is strictly kosher according to Orthodox tradition.
The price for the sit-down Seders at Talia's is $165, while the takeout version of the Seder meal is $125.
Talia's new sister restaurant located right next door, Shawarma Shabazi, will also be completely kosher for Passover, for those seeking delicious, fast-casual shawarma for takeout. For more info: https://shabazinyc.com
Talia's has already begun taking reservation for Pesach 2024. Seats are filling up quickly and will sell out soon, so make your reservations as soon as possible.
For more information and to reserve: https://taliassteakhouse.com/passover
Contact
Talia's Steakhouse & BarContact
Ephraim Nagar
212-580-3770
http://www.taliassteakhouse.com
Ephraim Nagar
212-580-3770
http://www.taliassteakhouse.com
Categories