Last Community Rally for Weddington Golf & Tennis, Closing After 68 Years of Serving Studio City and San Fernando Valley Residents

With the local community against the closure, Harvard-Westlake High School will be shutting down all golf and tennis operations of Weddington Golf & Tennis. Supporters of Save LA River Open Space, Save Weddington, and Studio City Residents will be gathering for a special event 10am Sunday, 3/24/24 to show their appreciation of this historical cultural landmark in different ways.