Be Strong International Hosted Its Annual Hearts in Rhythm Charity Event – A Celebration of Philanthropy

Be Strong International, an award-winning and local nonprofit, hosted its annual Charity Event on Thursday, March 14 at The Rusty Pelican, located in Key Biscayne, FL. This occasion was a celebration of philanthropic spirit, as guests networked during a fabulous night filled with fun, moving testimonials, exquisite cuisine, and live entertainment.