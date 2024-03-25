Be Strong International Hosted Its Annual Hearts in Rhythm Charity Event – A Celebration of Philanthropy
Be Strong International, an award-winning and local nonprofit, hosted its annual Charity Event on Thursday, March 14 at The Rusty Pelican, located in Key Biscayne, FL. This occasion was a celebration of philanthropic spirit, as guests networked during a fabulous night filled with fun, moving testimonials, exquisite cuisine, and live entertainment.
Miami, FL, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Surprise Performance by Renowned Artist Young Wylin; Community Leaders Awarded During the Event, Presented by Amazon
Be Strong International, an award-winning and local nonprofit, hosted its annual Charity Event at The Rusty Pelican, located in Key Biscayne, FL. This occasion was a celebration of philanthropic spirit, as guests networked during a fabulous night filled with fun, moving testimonials, exquisite cuisine, and live entertainment. As part of their ongoing fundraising efforts, Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm Annual Charity Event is where Miami’s philanthropists met to celebrate the tremendous impact their donations have among the most vulnerable populations living in South Florida.
“Our annual Hearts in Rhythm Charity Event helps us continue all the services we have brought to the community for more than 30 years. We aim to become a national service provider that focuses intently on seeing individuals, families and communities become whole," said Michelle Shirley, CEO of Be Strong
International. “Teaching the importance of Heart SkillsTM education is our main goal, and only with community support, can we continue to make this goal a reality,” Shirley added.
This year, the highlights of the night included several live performances such as Miami Carol City High School marching band, Eclectic Movement dance group, and a surprise performance by Yung Wylin, a young artist on the rise, who makes a positive impact through positive music; where he got the party started by singing his new hit song “Good Energy.” Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner with picturesque views of the Miami skyline and waterfront, LED light show, and a powerful testimonial from Aaliyah Harvell, a standout student of their Be Strong After School Club, where she was presented with the Rising Star Award and a $500 scholarship by Be Strong International for her excellent grades and resilient spirit. The presentation of the “Stronger Together” Awards, hosted by the presenting sponsor, Amazon, also took place where five community leaders were honored for their selfless dedication to their community.
"At Amazon, we are committed to being a great employer and a great neighbor. Supporting the communities we call home is central to what we do every day,” said Angelica Santibanez, Community Engagement Senior Manager for Amazon. “For the second year, Amazon is thrilled to partner with Be Strong International as the Presenting Sponsor of this worthwhile event. We commend all the community leaders who were recognized and received the award this year."
TD Bank’s Felipe Basulto had the honor of being the Master of Ceremonies for the evening, with a fantastic intervention that kept the audience engaged and entertained. Mr. Basulto also introduced the Stronger Together Award. The honorees for this year’s awards were Jorge Arauz – Editor in Chief & Editorial Director, TAG Media, publishers of Brickell Magazine and Key Biscayne Magazine, Dr. Anthony Cruz – President of Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, Michelle Johnson – Faith and Community Leadership Officer, Equity and Engagement Miami-Dade County Office of the Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Liliam Lopez – CEO & President of South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and David Pruna – Regional President, SouthState Bank Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.
Proceeds from ticket sales and all donations that were made are going directly to benefit the youth and families. Be Strong International aims to invest in the expansion of programs and services that serve low-income communities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, through improved organizational capacity and reach.
This event was made possible by all sponsors, especially the Presenting Sponsor - Amazon, the Community Champion’s sponsors - FedEx and Mastercard, and the Reception Sponsor - SouthState Bank, among other institutions.
For inquiries about the event or to arrange an interview, contact Monika Sanchez at monika@bestrongintl.org or Nathalia Tasama at nathalia@bestrongintl.org.
About Be Strong International
Be Strong International is an acclaimed nonprofit organization that delivers comprehensive educational services and resources to families residing in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Their mission is to guide individuals from brokenness to wholeness by fostering healthy relationships and instilling Heart Skills™. Established in 1992 by Mrs. Althea McMillan, a retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher, the organization is presently led by Michelle Shirley, CEO and Chief Heart Officer. In addition to Be Strong International’s Heart Skills™ programs, which empowers families to make informed decisions concerning relationships, money, work, and family life, the organization offers family success coaching. These crucial offerings provide personalized support that addresses each family's unique needs, ensuring a holistic approach to their wellbeing. Furthermore, Be Strong International collaborates with institutions to provide resources such as food drives and back-to-school supply drives. Known for its transformational workplace culture, Be Strong International has been selected as one of the Best Places to Work by the South Florida Business Journal and provides Healthy Culture training to corporations and universities. For more information and updates, follow Be Strong International on social media @bestrongintl or through their website https://www.bestrongintl.org
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
Stronger Together Award 2024 Honorees
Lisa Greer, Board President, Jorge Arauz, Dr. Anthony Cruz, Michelle Johnson, Michelle Shirley, Liliam Lopez, David Pruna, Felipe Basulto.
