"Sleeping Bear Productions Presents "Beyond The Green' Podcast: A Conversation with Theater and Television Actress Jill Abramovitz"
Morristown, NJ, March 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sleeping Bear Productions(SBP) is pleased to announce the latest episode of the "Beyond The Green" podcast, hosted by Morristown High School alumni Peter and Sotiri "Terry" Barbounis. In this engaging installment, they are honored to host the talented performer and writer, Jill Abramovitz. SBP extends its gratitude to Jim Berkman, MHS Class of 1987, for his instrumental role in organizing this insightful interview.
Jill Abramovitz, a native of Morristown, NJ, is a renowned performer and writer whose impressive career spans both stage and screen. With notable Broadway credits including "Beetlejuice," "Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me," "Fiddler on The Roof," "Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella," and "9 to 5," Abramovitz has captivated audiences with her exceptional talent. Her stage presence extends beyond Broadway, having graced prestigious venues such as the Papermill Playhouse in Millburn and the George Street Playhouse.
On television, Abramovitz has showcased her versatility with recurring roles on hit shows like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Chicago Med," along with appearances on "FBI: Most Wanted," "The Blacklist," "Bluebloods," and "The Last OG," among others. As an award-winning writer, Abramovitz has made significant contributions to Broadway, including her work on "It Shoulda Been You," and she continues to develop multiple projects.
Beyond her artistic endeavors, Abramovitz is deeply committed to education, dedicating her time to coaching students and leading group classes. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Morristown High School, she resides in New York City with her husband, composer Brad Alexander, and their son, Leo, currently in 8th grade.
In this engaging episode of "Beyond The Green," airing March 29, 2024, viewers will gain insights into Abramovitz's journey from Morristown to Broadway, her experiences in the entertainment industry, and her passion for nurturing young talent.
Tune in to the latest episode of "Beyond The Green" available on all major podcast platforms.
