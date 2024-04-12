T5 Foundation Hosts Seafood Fest at KIPP Miami Which Includes Movie Night - a Family Event in South Florida
Miami, FL, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The T5 Foundation, a cornerstone of community engagement and support, is thrilled to announce a unique, two-part family event that celebrates the rich culinary and cultural tapestry of South Florida. On Saturday, April 20, 2024, join us for a day of exquisite seafood, engaging activities, and an enchanting movie night under the stars.
The festivities begin with the "Seafood & Picnic Day" at 12pm. This free event welcomes families to savor a range of seafood delights crafted by top mobile bistros from across South Florida. We recommend seafood enthusiasts to consider purchasing the Seafood Discount Voucher, offering 10%-20% off their total order and making this culinary adventure both delightful and budget-friendly.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own picnic setups, including lawn chairs, Picnic blankets, and picnic baskets, to enjoy a serene picnic atmosphere complemented by vibrant music and fun activities for all ages.
As the day turns into evening at 6pm, KIPP Miami and The T5 Foundation illuminate the night with a complimentary movie screening, ideal for families and friends to enjoy under the stars. This event not only offers free admission, sweets, and food but also includes a TV raffle, giving attendees the opportunity to win a new television and adding extra excitement to the evening. The first 100 guests to register online have a chance to win fantastic prizes through a free raffle with exciting giveaways. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and enthusiasm!
"This event embodies the spirit of community and the joy of family," said Tshaka from KIPP Miami and Shannon Thomas from the T5 Foundation said, "We're proud to host an event that not only offers a taste of South Florida's best seafood but also brings people together for an unforgettable experience."
The T5 Foundation's family event is open to all, aiming to foster community ties and create lasting memories. Don't miss this day of culinary delights, engaging activities, and cinematic magic in the heart of South Florida.
About the T5 Foundation
The T5 Foundation is dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals and families in South Florida through community-driven events, educational programs, and charitable initiatives. Our mission is to empower our community, celebrate diversity, and inspire positive change.
For more information about the event, including the Seafood Discount Voucher and details on how to participate, please visit t5miami.org or contact T5 for more details: Email: t5foundation.info@gmail.com or call 305-707- 3971.
Agenda details:
Seafood & Picnic Day
KIPP Miami
3000 NW 110th Street
12:00PM-5:30PM
Register online
http://T5seafoodday.eventbrite.com
Kipping Under The Stars Movie Night
KIPP Miami
3000 NW 110th Street
6:00PM-8:30PM
Register online:
https://Starmovienight.eventbrite.com
Contact
T5 FoundationContact
Shannon Thomas
305-707-3971
www.t5miami.org
