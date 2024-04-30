Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Dell Server Management Tools to Those from the Supermicro Management Portfolio
In hands-on testing, PT found that using Dell server management tools could help organizations increase security, sustainability, and efficiency.
Durham, NC, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- When organizations make server hardware purchases, they also gain monitoring and management tools, but these tools can differ greatly in functionality depending on the OEM. Principled Technologies (PT) assessed the server management portfolios of Dell and Supermicro, comparing three tools from Dell against two tools from Supermicro.
According to the report, “We found that the Dell management tools provided more comprehensive security, sustainability, and management/monitoring features and capabilities than Supermicro servers did. In addition, Dell tools automated more tasks to ease server management, resulting in significant time savings for administrators versus having to do the same tasks manually with Supermicro tools.”
To learn more about how organizations can benefit from using Dell server management tools, read the full report at https://facts.pt/4Ba8zAu and see the infographic at https://facts.pt/dkQr0j4.
Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
