Munaluchi Coterie Retreat Partners with U.S. Virgin Islands for 10th Anniversary Celebration on St. Thomas
The 10th annual Munaluchi Coterie Retreat, renowned for its focus on multicultural wedding and event professionals, has exciting news to share: a partnership with the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) for this year's event. Set against the stunning backdrop of St. Thomas, USVI, from December 9 to 12, 2024, the retreat promises an enriching experience of education, networking, and collaboration.
Mt. Holly, NJ, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Munaluchi Coterie Retreat, the premier event for multicultural wedding and event professionals, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) for the highly anticipated 10th annual Coterie Retreat. This exciting collaboration will take place on the picturesque island of St. Thomas, USVI, marking a significant milestone for both organizations.
Scheduled to take place December 9 - 12 2024, the Munaluchi Coterie Retreat brings together industry leaders, creatives, and influencers for a transformative experience focused on education, networking, and collaboration. Against the backdrop of St. Thomas's stunning landscapes and vibrant culture, attendees can anticipate an unforgettable event that celebrates diversity, creativity, and innovation in the wedding and event industry.
The partnership with the U.S. Virgin Islands underscores Munaluchi Coterie Retreat's commitment to providing its attendees with unparalleled experiences while showcasing the beauty and charm of the USVI. Through this collaboration, participants will not only engage in enriching workshops, panels, and networking opportunities but also have the chance to explore the rich history, breathtaking scenery, and warm hospitality that the USVI has to offer.
"We are thrilled to partner with the U.S. Virgin Islands for our 10th annual Coterie Retreat," said Jacqueline Nwobu, CEO of Munaluchi Bride Media. "St. Thomas provides the perfect backdrop for our milestone event, offering an enchanting blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. Together with our partners in the USVI, we look forward to creating an extraordinary experience that inspires, educates, and empowers our attendees."
As part of the partnership, Munaluchi Coterie Retreat and the USVI will collaborate on various initiatives to showcase the destination's appeal and highlight its suitability for weddings, events, and travel. From curated excursions and cultural experiences to showcasing local vendors and venues, the partnership aims to elevate the profile of the USVI as a premier destination for multicultural celebrations.
"We are excited to welcome Munaluchi Coterie Retreat to the U.S. Virgin Islands," said Commissioner Joseph Boschulte of the USVI Department of Tourism. "This partnership not only aligns with our commitment to promoting the USVI as a top destination for weddings and events but also underscores our dedication to diversity, inclusion, and collaboration within the industry. We look forward to showcasing the beauty and hospitality of St. Thomas to the attendees of this esteemed event."
For more information about the 10th annual Munaluchi Coterie Retreat in St. Thomas, USVI, and to register for the event, visit www.coterieretreat.com.
About Munaluchi Coterie Retreat: Munaluchi Coterie Retreat is an annual gathering of multicultural wedding and event professionals, designed to foster collaboration, education, and inspiration within the industry. Founded by Munaluchi Bride Magazine, the retreat brings together industry leaders, creatives, and influencers for a transformative experience focused on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in weddings and events.
About the U.S. Virgin Islands: About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI).
For media inquiries, please contact:
MunaLuchi Bride Magazine
info@munaLuchibridal.com
Contact: 1 888-501-1272
