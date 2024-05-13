Munaluchi Coterie Retreat Partners with U.S. Virgin Islands for 10th Anniversary Celebration on St. Thomas

The 10th annual Munaluchi Coterie Retreat, renowned for its focus on multicultural wedding and event professionals, has exciting news to share: a partnership with the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) for this year's event. Set against the stunning backdrop of St. Thomas, USVI, from December 9 to 12, 2024, the retreat promises an enriching experience of education, networking, and collaboration.