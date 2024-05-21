Clubhouse International and Fountain House Launch 2024 Clubhouse Week of Action
Clubhouse International and Fountain House today announced their 2024 Clubhouse Week of Action, a dedicated time when Clubhouses across the country will be engaging their representatives, local businesses, the media, and others in the community on the holistic Clubhouse Model of mental illness recovery.
New York, NY, May 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fountain House and Clubhouse International today announced their 2024 Clubhouse Week of Action, a dedicated time when Clubhouses across the country will be engaging their representatives, local businesses, the media, and others in the community on the holistic Clubhouse Model of mental illness recovery.
Clubhouses are community-based nonprofits that empower people impacted by serious mental illness to take control of their recovery and thrive through access to opportunities for employment, socialization, education, skill development, housing and improved wellness. Everything at the Clubhouse is free and voluntary, centering people’s dignity, agency, and choice as an essential part of their health and wellbeing.
By seeing people as more than their illness and building essential relationships and trust, Clubhouses have proven to reduce psychiatric crises and hospitalizations while also increasing the likelihood that members will be employed, stably housed, and able to further their education. All of this saves lives, while saving taxpayers an enormous amount of money, and is a model that should be scaled to help more people in need.
From May 28-31, during Mental Health Awareness Month, 36 Clubhouses in more than 18 states and the District of Columbia have committed to take action, including:
● Clubhouse Atlanta in Georgia will be hosting an open house featuring keynote speaker state Senator Sally Harrell.
● Fountain House in New York will be bringing a group of members and staff to Albany to meet with state representatives and speak on the benefits of the Clubhouse Model.
● Hale ‘Oluea Clubhouse in Hilo, Hawaii, will be teaming up with local business Two Ladies Kitchen to sell a special mochi box helping spread awareness about clubhouses in their community.
● New Horizons Clubhouse in Rapid City, Michigan, will be having a “Coffee at the Clubhouse” open house event, inviting the community to come learn more about serious mental illness and what recovery can look like.
Together, the participating Clubhouses and their members represent a cross section of the country, capturing people both from urban and rural communities and across the political spectrum. It’s a reminder that mental health has become a leading bipartisan issue and offers immense opportunity to invest in the evidence-based, community-centered solutions, such as Clubhouses, that can make a difference.
“We’re delighted to partner with Clubhouse International and more than 35 clubhouses across the country for our second annual Clubhouse Week of Action,” said Ken Zimmerman, CEO of Fountain House. “This dedicated week of community organizing represents what clubhouses do best — building relationships — while leveraging the expertise and leadership of members to be agents of change. Clubhouses have been the nation’s best kept secret for mental health for far too long and we hope these collective actions will continue to power our movement, advancing the dignity and rights of all 15.4 million adults in the U.S. living with serious mental health conditions.”
“Clubhouses transform individuals and communities. We are pleased to partner with Fountain House and other Clubhouses across the country on the Clubhouse Week of Action. This moment presents a prime occasion to welcome elected officials, community leaders and influencers and local media into a Clubhouse showcasing the effectiveness of the Clubhouse Model and underscoring the urgent need for new policies and funding to expand our holistic solution for people living with mental illness. We encourage all of the Clubhouses in our network to actively participate,” said Joel Corcoran, CEO of Clubhouse International.
For Brian Shade, a member of Austin Clubhouse in Texas, being part of a Clubhouse community has helped him address the pervasive stigma surrounding mental illness that can’t be tackled by medication or treatment alone: “Before Austin Clubhouse, I always felt a bit isolated because I could not share my diagnosis of bipolar [disorder] and its symptoms with anyone outside my nuclear family.” Now Brian is part of a community where everyone is “accepted for who they are” and his hope is that more people with mental illness can find the same, life-changing support.
Clubhouse International
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating the proven recovery model – the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation - into community-based approaches worldwide. Clubhouse International’s network has grown to over 350 Clubhouses in 33 countries.
Fountain House
Fountain House is a national mental health nonprofit fighting to improve health, increase opportunity, and end social and economic isolation for people living with serious mental illness. Founded in 1948 in New York City, Fountain House originated the clubhouse model of community mental health that has been replicated more than 300 times in nearly 40 U.S. states and in 30 countries around the world.
Press Contacts
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications, Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org
716-302-4307
Minhee Cho
Director of Media Strategy, Fountain House
mcho@fountainhouse.org
347-498-4236
Clubhouses are community-based nonprofits that empower people impacted by serious mental illness to take control of their recovery and thrive through access to opportunities for employment, socialization, education, skill development, housing and improved wellness. Everything at the Clubhouse is free and voluntary, centering people’s dignity, agency, and choice as an essential part of their health and wellbeing.
By seeing people as more than their illness and building essential relationships and trust, Clubhouses have proven to reduce psychiatric crises and hospitalizations while also increasing the likelihood that members will be employed, stably housed, and able to further their education. All of this saves lives, while saving taxpayers an enormous amount of money, and is a model that should be scaled to help more people in need.
From May 28-31, during Mental Health Awareness Month, 36 Clubhouses in more than 18 states and the District of Columbia have committed to take action, including:
● Clubhouse Atlanta in Georgia will be hosting an open house featuring keynote speaker state Senator Sally Harrell.
● Fountain House in New York will be bringing a group of members and staff to Albany to meet with state representatives and speak on the benefits of the Clubhouse Model.
● Hale ‘Oluea Clubhouse in Hilo, Hawaii, will be teaming up with local business Two Ladies Kitchen to sell a special mochi box helping spread awareness about clubhouses in their community.
● New Horizons Clubhouse in Rapid City, Michigan, will be having a “Coffee at the Clubhouse” open house event, inviting the community to come learn more about serious mental illness and what recovery can look like.
Together, the participating Clubhouses and their members represent a cross section of the country, capturing people both from urban and rural communities and across the political spectrum. It’s a reminder that mental health has become a leading bipartisan issue and offers immense opportunity to invest in the evidence-based, community-centered solutions, such as Clubhouses, that can make a difference.
“We’re delighted to partner with Clubhouse International and more than 35 clubhouses across the country for our second annual Clubhouse Week of Action,” said Ken Zimmerman, CEO of Fountain House. “This dedicated week of community organizing represents what clubhouses do best — building relationships — while leveraging the expertise and leadership of members to be agents of change. Clubhouses have been the nation’s best kept secret for mental health for far too long and we hope these collective actions will continue to power our movement, advancing the dignity and rights of all 15.4 million adults in the U.S. living with serious mental health conditions.”
“Clubhouses transform individuals and communities. We are pleased to partner with Fountain House and other Clubhouses across the country on the Clubhouse Week of Action. This moment presents a prime occasion to welcome elected officials, community leaders and influencers and local media into a Clubhouse showcasing the effectiveness of the Clubhouse Model and underscoring the urgent need for new policies and funding to expand our holistic solution for people living with mental illness. We encourage all of the Clubhouses in our network to actively participate,” said Joel Corcoran, CEO of Clubhouse International.
For Brian Shade, a member of Austin Clubhouse in Texas, being part of a Clubhouse community has helped him address the pervasive stigma surrounding mental illness that can’t be tackled by medication or treatment alone: “Before Austin Clubhouse, I always felt a bit isolated because I could not share my diagnosis of bipolar [disorder] and its symptoms with anyone outside my nuclear family.” Now Brian is part of a community where everyone is “accepted for who they are” and his hope is that more people with mental illness can find the same, life-changing support.
Clubhouse International
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating the proven recovery model – the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation - into community-based approaches worldwide. Clubhouse International’s network has grown to over 350 Clubhouses in 33 countries.
Fountain House
Fountain House is a national mental health nonprofit fighting to improve health, increase opportunity, and end social and economic isolation for people living with serious mental illness. Founded in 1948 in New York City, Fountain House originated the clubhouse model of community mental health that has been replicated more than 300 times in nearly 40 U.S. states and in 30 countries around the world.
Press Contacts
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications, Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org
716-302-4307
Minhee Cho
Director of Media Strategy, Fountain House
mcho@fountainhouse.org
347-498-4236
Contact
Clubhouse InternationalContact
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
845 Third Avenue, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
845 Third Avenue, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
Multimedia
Categories