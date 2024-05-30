VirtuAlarm Announces the Addition of Direct Customer Billing by Credit Card and EFT for All Its Dealers
VirtuAlarm is prepared to route all American Digital Monitoring accounts into the automated VirtuAlarm platform for faster signal processing with the addition of VirtuAlarm’s False Alarm Reduction platform to allow the Subscribers to CANCEL, ESCLATE or HOLD any alarm signal before forwarding it back to American Digital Monitoring for live operator processing. UL827, Intertek and FM will extent to both VirtuAlarm and American Digital Monitoring under their parent corporation, Cencom.com, Inc.
Kirkland, WA, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- VirtuAlarm is currently transferring all AmericanDigitalMonitoring.com Dealers and their active Subscribers into the automated VirtuAlarm platform, allowing for a faster and more efficient false alarm processing and billing. Dealers are being issued a single receiver number that will process all signal formats received over PSTN for faster processing in VIRTUALARM’s receiver farm.
Any NON-PSTN signals from any 3rd party device, including but not limited to Alarm.com, AlarmNet, Alula, CLSS, Honeywell, M2M, Napco, Uplink, Telguard, Yolink can be routed to VirtuAlarm by API instead.
If the Dealer no longer wants to perform billing of its Subscribers, VirtuAlarm will allow Dealers to white label bill their Subscribers located in the U.S. or Canada, through its new platform, by entering the Subscribers Credit Card or EFT information.
The services enable dealers to offload billing tasks via credit card and EFT to VirtuAlarm platform thereby utilizing RMR billing, without the need to have the Dealer set-up the traditional merchant accounts and transaction monitoring procedures. Once added, the dealer’s customer billing and collection data can be easily monitored via the Virtualarm dealer portal. Collected funds are transferred to the dealer’s bank account in near real-time upon receipt.
This is the latest enhancement to the VirtuAlarm suite of services, which includes:
The signal delivery service, allowing traditional professionally installed alarm systems and the new class of Do-It-Yourself alarm and camera systems to send signals to the platform via multiple methods including phone line, cellular, IP, API, SMS and email. Upon receipt, the VirtuAlarm platform converts the signal to a standard alarm industry format where the Dealer can select to have VirtuAlarm/American Digital Monitoring to monitor the Subscribers or the signals can be routed to any professional alarm monitoring center, worldwide, using VirtuAlarm’s C.S.I.P. Receiver Network, or by phone line. (PSTN)
The False Alarm Reduction Platform uses multiple communication methods to allow end users to confirm or cancel the alarm event prior to dispatching authorities. When an alarm event is received by the platform, push notifications are sent to the end user's APP available for both Apple and Android to as many friends, family members, or employees needed. The push notification is followed by automated interactive phone calls. At each step, any user receiving the notification has the ability to either cancel the alarm prior to authority dispatch or confirm the alarm for immediate upgraded authority dispatch. This entire process takes less than 30 seconds, based on the variable settings available and does not impact the dispatch time.
About VirtuAlarm
VirtuAlarm was established in 2017 by a team of alarm industry experts with more than 100 years of collective experience. The company provides services and products to integrate alarm systems, alarm monitoring, and security cameras with cutting-edge technology. VirtuAlarm operates globally. For more information about VirtuAlarm, visit www.VirtuAlarm.com.
