VirtuAlarm Announces the Addition of Direct Customer Billing by Credit Card and EFT for All Its Dealers

VirtuAlarm is prepared to route all American Digital Monitoring accounts into the automated VirtuAlarm platform for faster signal processing with the addition of VirtuAlarm’s False Alarm Reduction platform to allow the Subscribers to CANCEL, ESCLATE or HOLD any alarm signal before forwarding it back to American Digital Monitoring for live operator processing. UL827, Intertek and FM will extent to both VirtuAlarm and American Digital Monitoring under their parent corporation, Cencom.com, Inc.