Accurex Measurement Unveils All New LYNX2: Elevating Automated Visual Inspection for Large Assembly Manufacturing
Swarthmore, PA, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Accurex Measurement, a leading precision measurement and inspection solutions provider, proudly announces the launch of the LYNX2 visual inspection system. LYNX2, named after its advanced capabilities and feline-like precision, is designed to transform the landscape of automated machine vision inspection to manufacture aerostructures and other large assemblies.
LYNX2 is a state-of-the-art solution that combines advanced technologies to provide unparalleled reliability and efficiency in machine vision inspection. Machine vision inspection is a technology that uses cameras and image processing to perform automated inspection and analysis for applications such as process control, automatic inspection, and robot guidance. LYNX2 is equipped with an integrated camera, digital projector, and computer vision algorithms, enabling it to meticulously inspect large assemblies for proper assembly with speed and confidence. With LYNX2, manufacturers can eliminate quality escapes from manufacturing assembly errors.
Critical features of LYNX2 include:
Integrated sensor: The system is equipped with a high-resolution camera with optical zoom and an integrated digital projector to capture detailed images independent of ambient lighting, allowing for the detection of even minor errors or anomalies in the manufacturing process.
Articulating Field of Vision: LYNX2 features built-in sensor articulation to provide more than an entire hemisphere of automated inspection volume. Unlike traditional machine vision systems that require numerous cameras or expensive motion control, such as industrial robots, a single LYNX2 sensor can inspect thousands of components on products up to 10m long.
Real-time Analysis: LYNX2 provides real-time analysis of inspection data, enabling manufacturers to make immediate decisions and corrections to eliminate quality issues due to assembly errors while improving overall production efficiency.
Augmented Reality for Guided Assembly: Every LYNX2 system includes Augmented Reality (AR) capability. AR is a technology that superimposes a computer-generated image on a user's view of the real world, thus providing a composite view. The AR capabilities of LYNX2 enable operator guidance for assembly operations and visual feedback of inspection results, such as projecting an image of a missing part from the initial assembly.
LYNX2 is designed with the operator in mind. Its unified sensor and lighting, along with its intuitive user interface, make it a breeze for operators to set up, monitor, and manage the inspection process. The automatic inspection reports further enhance the user experience and traceability, empowering operators to efficiently use the system.
LYNX2 is not just a one-size-fits-all solution. It is designed to be scalable, accommodating the varying needs of manufacturers across different industries. Whether for aerospace, heavy equipment, or other large assembly manufacturing applications, LYNX2 adapts to the specific requirements of each production environment, making manufacturers feel adaptable and ready for any challenge.
Accurex Measurement is committed to driving innovation in the manufacturing sector, and LYNX2 stands as a testament to that commitment. With its advanced capabilities, this innovative product is set to redefine the standards of automated visual inspection, contributing to enhanced quality control and increased productivity in manufacturing for large, complex products. By investing in LYNX2, manufacturers can expect to see a significant reduction in quality escapes and an improvement in overall production efficiency.
"We are excited to introduce LYNX2 to the market, bringing a new level of reliability and efficiency to automated visual inspection processes," said Paul Joss, Director of Sales & Marketing at Accurex Measurement. "There has been increased scrutiny recently on quality assurance processes for manufacturers, particularly in aircraft manufacturing. With built-in Augmented Reality, LYNX2 offers two layers of quality assurance by guiding the assembly operation and inspecting to ensure that each step was performed correctly." He continued, "This innovative LYNX2 solution reflects our dedication to empowering manufacturers with cutting-edge technologies to eliminate quality escapes and efficiently ensure the highest quality standards while optimizing their production processes."
For more information about LYNX2 and Accurex Measurement's measurement and inspection solutions, please visit their website at AccurexMeasure.com. They look forward to assisting you with your precision measurement and inspection needs.
About Accurex Measurement:
Based in Swarthmore, PA, with coverage across North America, Accurex Measurement is a leading provider of precision measurement solutions. With over 22 years of experience and a strong track record in delivering innovative technologies, we empower manufacturers to achieve exceptional quality and efficiency in their production processes. With a focus on advanced metrology, visual inspection, and automation, Accurex Measurement continues to drive advancements in the manufacturing sector.
Media Contact:
Jamie Brown, Marketing Specialist
610-544-1006
