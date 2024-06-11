KIRON.AI Launches Book “NEOBANK Navigating the Future of Banking” by Author and Bank Owner Ronald Ingram

KIRON.AI, a Henderson, Nevada-based AI Health & Wealth company launches “NEOBANK Navigating the Future of Banking,” a groundbreaking book exposing the history and predicting the future of banking from author Ronald Ingram’s perspective as a bank owner, historian, futurist and polymath. The company KIRON.AI employs artificial intelligence (AI) to discover, uncover, develop and deploy protocols, tools and information to enhance human wealth and health preservation and generation.