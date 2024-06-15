Patrick Henry College Releases a New Online Video Course That Examines the Biblical Doctrine That Human Beings Are Created in the Image of God
Purcellville, VA, June 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Henry College is excited to announce the release of its first online video course: The Imago Dei; a free eight-lecture course that brings together PHC professors and other distinguished speakers to shed light on some of the most pressing issues facing the church today.
In so many ways, today’s controversies around marriage, gender, race, science, private property, poverty, and politics lead us back to a basic question: what does it mean to be made in the image of God? Beginning with the opening chapters of Genesis, this course explores the profound truth that God made us in His own image, and it equips students to use that understanding to bless their neighbors and seek the good of society.
Dr. Mark T. Mitchell, Dean of Academic Affairs and Professor of Government at Patrick Henry College is spearheading the release of the online course. “The first Christians changed the world by affirming that humans are made in the image of God,” says Mitchell. “This idea is at the center of what Christians have always taught about politics and morality.”
He continues: “The authority of Scripture has in many quarters been replaced by the authority of individual desire coupled with group identity. This shift is dramatically transforming our society. … Many of our society's most vexing problems are, at root, tied to a single idea that we've lost sight of—namely, that humans are created in the image of God.”
About Patrick Henry College
PHC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and is named among the top colleges and universities in the nation. The American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA) recently listed Patrick Henry College among only seven institutions of the 1,134 they evaluated to earn an "A+” rating in accordance with their What Will They Learn?® rating system. Earlier this year, PHC was listed by College Cliffs as among the top 13 most conservative colleges in the U.S., also reflecting our robust Core Curriculum.
PHC is an intercollegiate forensics powerhouse with an unmatched record of 13 national moot court championships within a 19-year period with the American Moot Court Association and consistently ranks in the top 1% in the nation in Mock Trial and Debate.
Outcomes
The skills that students develop in competitive debate produce amazing outcomes. Patrick Henry College’s pre-law advising program and its students’ LSAT averages are among the best in the nation with graduates accepted and thriving at top-tier law schools. PHC is also a top feeder school for government and private sector internships.
The unique fusion of three distinctives sets Patrick Henry College apart from any other college: 1. High Academic Rigor, 2. Fidelity to the Spirit of the American Founding, 3. Unwavering Biblical Worldview. PHC prepares its graduates to make immediate and enduring impact “for Christ and for Liberty.”
Contact
Stephen C. Allen, Assistant VP and Director of Communication
(540) 441-8722
https://www.phc.edu
