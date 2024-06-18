LUMEOVA Announces WiRays®, a Revolutionary, Ultra-Fast Technology Designed to Deliver Wireless Data Speeds Up to 100 Gigabits Per Second, 10x Faster Than WiFi.
Raleigh, NC, June 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LUMEOVA, an innovator of ultra-fast, wireless connectivity solutions, today announced that it has developed an optical wireless communication technology, called WiRays® that can deliver wireless data at speeds of up to 100 Gigabits per second (Gbps). WiRays® is designed for connectivity of consumer and commercial electronic devices at blazing speeds with low power consumption. Harnessing the vast optical spectrum, WiRays® is designed to deliver fiber optic speeds without the fiber.
“The launch of WiRays® is the culmination of a multi-year innovation effort at LUMEOVA,” said Dr. M. Ali Khatibzadeh, Founder & CEO of LUMEOVA. “Working with our strategic partners, we have successfully transitioned the technology from an exciting concept in the laboratory to products that can be built in high-volume semiconductor foundries.”
Wireless data traffic is exploding and driven by insatiable consumer demand for video content on mobile devices. According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report (https://www.ericsson.com/en/reports-and-papers/mobility-report/reports), mobile data traffic is forecasted to increase by 55% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) during the next 5 years. Video content is anticipated to dominate wireless data demand and emerging applications such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence processor communications will further accelerate this trend. Today’s smart phones and tablets can capture and display ultra-high-definition video, but sharing such content is constrained by the connectivity speed of WiFi and cellular networks.
The wireless industry is struggling to cope with this ever-increasing demand for mobile data due to shortage of “good” radio spectra. Nearly all wireless communication today including Bluetooth, WiFi, and 5G cellular, take place in a narrow portion of the radio spectrum below 7 GHz where signals travel at long distances and without significant loss. More radio bands (24-52 GHz) in the millimeter wave spectrum have been allocated for 5G. However, these bands require more complex systems which have higher cost, shorter range and higher power consumption due to excessive signal losses.
“While the industry will continue to deliver improved data speeds for 5G, 6G and advanced WiFi through more efficient use of existing radio spectrum, optical wireless presents a vast new opportunity for multiplying connectivity speeds of mobile devices. In fact, there is over 300,000 GHz of unlicensed bandwidth available near the visible portion of the optical spectra compared to only a few GHz available for 5G/6G/WiFi,” added Dr. Khatibzadeh. “Optical fibers are the backbone of the telecommunication networks and carry nearly all internet, voice and video packets across the globe. WiRays® can unleash the full potential of optical technology for wireless, mobile communication and deliver fiber optic speeds without the fiber.”
About LUMEOVA, Inc.
LUMEOVA, Inc is solving tomorrow’s connectivity challenges today with high-performance optical wireless technology. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the Company delivers innovative solutions to meet the growing wireless data demands of consumer electronics and infrastructure markets. With optical technology that multiplies wireless data speeds, LUMEOVA is helping to redefine wireless connectivity for new generation of smartphones, tablets, AI processor communications, 8K smart TVs, 8K virtual reality and 5G/6G wireless backhaul equipment. For more information, visit lumeova.com.
Media Relations Contact: info@lumeova.com
