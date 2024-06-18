Trucent Renewable Chemicals Welcomes Local STEM Students and Educators with Ohio’s Lt. Governor

In June 2024, Trucent Renewable Chemicals hosted local STEM students and Ohio’s “Educators on Location” program with Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted. Part of Ohio's Teacher Bootcamp, the program helps educators understand local industries and job opportunities for students. Guests learned about Trucent’s biocatalytic splitting technology and diverse career paths in renewable chemicals. The event aligns educational outcomes with workforce needs, fostering community knowledge.