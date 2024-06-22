Author Kathey Morris Mercer Inspires Teens with New Book "Victory in My Backpack"
Lead My Heart is excited to announce the release of their client's latest children's book via their self-publishing program, Write My Heart. Kathey Morris Mercer, an esteemed author known for her profound and empowering works, has released her third book, "Victory in My Backpack," now available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com.
San Antonio, TX, June 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lead My Heart is honored to announce the release of "Victory in My Backpack" via their self-publishing services by Author Kathey Morris Mercer.
"Victory in My Backpack" is a compelling devotional that equips young readers with practical tools and heartfelt wisdom to navigate their childhood challenges and triumph with victory. Through a blend of inspirational stories, actionable strategies, and prayers, Mercer guides readers on how to develop resilience and learn to overcome obstacles with grace.
Early Praise
Young readers and their parents have praised "Victory in My Backpack" for its uplifting message and practical approach. Many have found Mercer's work to be a "beacon of hope," providing clarity and motivation to children ages 10 and up.
About the Author
Kathey Morris Mercer is a renowned author, speaker, educator, and evangelist with a rich background in personal and spiritual development. Her work focuses on empowering individuals to unlock their full potential and lead lives filled with faith in God.
Availability
"Victory in My Backpack" is available for purchase at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com in both paperback and digital formats.
Join the Celebration
To celebrate the launch, Mercer will be hosting a series of virtual events and book signings. These events provide an opportunity for readers to connect with Mercer and explore the book's themes in-depth. Details and registration can be found at http://facebook.com/kpmbooks
Learn More
Learn more about Lead My Heart's self-publishing and book coaching services at https://leadmyheart.com
Contact
Dr. Wanita Mercer
210-504-8070
leadmyheart.com
Categories