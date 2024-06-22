Author Kathey Morris Mercer Inspires Teens with New Book "Victory in My Backpack"

Lead My Heart is excited to announce the release of their client's latest children's book via their self-publishing program, Write My Heart. Kathey Morris Mercer, an esteemed author known for her profound and empowering works, has released her third book, "Victory in My Backpack," now available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com.