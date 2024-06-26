SYNAPS Dx Announces Expansion to New, State-of-the-Art Facility

SYNAPS Dx has moved to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Rockville, MD, to meet growing demand and enhance patient care. The larger space and advanced infrastructure will support more diagnostic samples and ensure timely, accurate Alzheimer's and dementia diagnoses. Fully qualified for high-complexity clinical lab testing, the facility boosts diagnostic capabilities. The expansion will also advance the DISCERN™ test, a minimally invasive tool distinguishing Alzheimer's from other dementias.