SYNAPS Dx Announces Expansion to New, State-of-the-Art Facility
SYNAPS Dx has moved to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Rockville, MD, to meet growing demand and enhance patient care. The larger space and advanced infrastructure will support more diagnostic samples and ensure timely, accurate Alzheimer's and dementia diagnoses. Fully qualified for high-complexity clinical lab testing, the facility boosts diagnostic capabilities. The expansion will also advance the DISCERN™ test, a minimally invasive tool distinguishing Alzheimer's from other dementias.
Rockville, MD, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SYNAPS Dx, a leader in innovative diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease (AD), is excited to announce its move to a larger state-of-the-art facility. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for its diagnostic services and enhancing the quality of patient care.
The new facility, located in Rockville, MD, offers significantly more space and advanced infrastructure to support the processing of a higher volume of diagnostic samples. This move ensures that SYNAPS Dx can continue to provide timely and accurate diagnoses, a critical component in the fight against Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
Fully Qualified and Equipped for Enhanced Patient Care
With the expansion, SYNAPS Dx has achieved full qualification to perform high-complexity clinical laboratory testing. This status underscores the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in diagnostic testing. The new facility is designed to optimize workflow, improve efficiency, and support the integration of cutting-edge technologies in diagnostic research and development.
Paul Tanico, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chairman at SYNAPS Dx, commented on the move: "Our new facility marks a significant milestone in SYNAPS Dx's journey. The increased level of diagnostic accuracy is crucial not only for healthcare professionals but also for patients and their families. An accurate diagnosis allows physicians and families to make better-informed choices if the patient is positive for AD. If the test results are positive, it can guide families and physicians in planning for appropriate care and interventions specific to Alzheimer's disease. If the test results are negative, it enables the pursuit of treatment options for other conditions often mistaken for AD, such as vitamin deficiencies, drug interactions, Lyme disease, and other conditions.
Advancing Alzheimer's Diagnostics with DISCERN™
SYNAPS Dx's flagship product, the DISCERN™ diagnostic test, will greatly benefit from the enhanced capabilities of the new facility. DISCERN™ is the first highly accurate, minimally invasive test that aids clinicians in distinguishing Alzheimer's disease from other forms of dementia, even in patients recently diagnosed with dementia. The increased space and advanced technology will facilitate further development and broader accessibility of this groundbreaking test.
"SDx has reached lab capacity during the first year of commercialization and we are excited to use the expanded lab to meet growing commercial demand, providing prescribers, payers, and patients with a diagnostic test that is an important breakthrough for the AD community," said Tanico. "The test results are available in a matter of weeks to inform a clinician’s diagnosis and the most appropriate intervention for the patient, spanning medication, a clinical pathway, or recommendations regarding diet, physical activity, and mental exercise."
DISCERN™ is comprised of three different assays that assess several critical factors directly related to AD that regulate memory, the formation of synaptic connections among neurons, the levels of amyloid plaques, and levels of neurofibrillary tangles in the brain. It is the first autopsy-validated test to demonstrate specificity and sensitivity of >95% when compared to the NIH Gold Standard criteria for distinguishing the disease from non-Alzheimer’s dementia patients, relieving the burden on physicians to diagnose AD.
About SYNAPS Dx
SYNAPS Dx is a privately held company dedicated to the development, and commercialization of diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's disease. With the DISCERN™ test, SYNAPS Dx offers the first highly accurate, minimally invasive test that supports clinicians in making a definitive diagnosis of AD versus other forms of dementia. SYNAPS Dx's laboratory is CLIA-certified to perform high-complexity clinical laboratory testing.
For more information, visit SYNAPS Dx and DISCERN™.
Contact: pr@synapsdx.com
