Castaway Coffee Becomes the Proud Coffee Partner of the Miami Marlins
Miami, FL, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Castaway Coffee, a South Florida specialty coffee company dedicated to ocean conservation, is thrilled to announce its multi-year partnership with the Miami Marlins, becoming a Proud Coffee Partner of South Florida’s Major League Baseball team. This partnership further solidifies Castaway Coffee's commitment to protecting Florida’s ocean and waterways aligning with the Marlins' environmental and community initiatives.
"We are excited to partner with the Miami Marlins and bring our high-quality coffee to loanDepot park," said Felipe Sixto, Co-founder of Castaway Coffee. "Our coffee is perfect for fueling up before a game or enjoying during a day out at the ballpark."
Castaway Coffee donates a portion of its sales to the Coastal Conservation Association Florida, supporting local marine conservation projects, habitat restoration, protecting recreational fishing rights and other educational initiatives.
“Our goal is to have all anglers, boaters, and ocean-loving coffee drinkers enjoying Castaway Coffee at the ballpark,” said Laura M. Sixto, Castaway Coffee co-founder and conservation coordinator. "Our partnership with the Marlins will allow us to further expand our market visibility and in turn provide crucial support to our marine environment in Florida."
As part of the partnership, Castaway Coffee’s Cafe Cubano espresso will be served at loanDepot park's concessions, suites and in the team's offices and clubhouse. In addition, Castaway's ready-to-drink Nitro Cold Brews will be sold at the ballpark's grab-n-go concession stands.
Additionally, a Castaway Coffee loanDepot park takeover will occur each home game during the fan-favorite "305 Cafecito" 5th inning stretch. The company will also collaborate with the Marlins on special promotions and events throughout the season.
"The Miami Marlins are pleased to welcome Castaway Coffee as our official coffee partner, sharing our commitment to deliver an exceptional guest experience as well as environmental responsibility," said Robert Gelman. Marlins Vice President and Head of Partnership Development and Strategy. "Together, we'll make a positive impact at the ballpark, in the community and on our ocean."
About Castaway Coffee
Founded by Felipe and Laura Sixto and Steve Diossy, the Castaway Coffee team came together to create a brand that reflects their love for great coffee and all things marine.
Castaway Coffee’s co-founder, marine artist Steve Diossy, has helped raise millions of dollars for oceanographic research, conservation, and education by designing the “Protect Wild Dolphins” and “Protect Marine Wildlife” license plates for the state of Florida. To properly portray the coastal lifestyle, Castaway Coffee has designed their packaging utilizing Diossy’s unique and whimsical artistic style.
Castaway Coffee is also a member of the 1% for the Planet initiative, which reinforces their commitment to their community, customers, and the planet. Castaway Coffee has a full line of bagged coffees, K-cups, Nespresso capsules, and ready-to-drink Nitro Cold Brews. For more information about Castaway Coffee, visit castawaycoffee.com Follow them on Instagram and Facebook, for updates and join the movement towards ocean conservation one bag of coffee at a time.
About the Miami Marlins
The Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball combine the tradition of America’s pastime with the energy and excitement of South Florida. As an organization that lives through its values, the two-time World Series Champion Marlins are dedicated to building sustained success on and off the field as a world-class entertainment venture, while making a positive impact on our community. The Marlins play their home games at loanDepot park, one of South Florida’s jewel venues and an entertainment destination serving as host to best-in-class local, national and international events each year. The state-of-the-art facility is LEED Gold Certified and WELL Certified.
Felipe Sixto
305-316-8715
www.castawaycoffee.com
