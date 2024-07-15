SYNAPS Dx Welcomes Renowned Alzheimer’s Researcher, Dr. Donna Wilcock, to Its Scientific Advisory Board

SYNAPS Dx welcomes Dr. Donna M. Wilcock, a leading Alzheimer's researcher, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Wilcock's expertise in neuroinflammation and vascular cognitive impairment will support the advancement of the DISCERN™ diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease. This addition reinforces SYNAPS Dx’s commitment to pioneering accurate, minimally invasive diagnostics for Alzheimer's. For more info, visit SYNAPS Dx's website.