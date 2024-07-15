SYNAPS Dx Welcomes Renowned Alzheimer’s Researcher, Dr. Donna Wilcock, to Its Scientific Advisory Board
North Bethesda, MD, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SYNAPS Dx, a leader in the development of innovative diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease (AD), is proud to announce the addition of Donna M. Wilcock, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board. Donna Wilcock, PhD is the Barbara and Larry Sharpf Professor in Alzheimer's Disease Research and Director of the Center for Neurodegenerative Disorders at Indiana University School of Medicine. Dr. Wilcock serves as a member of Stark Neurosciences Research Institute, the Indiana Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (IADRC), and the Editor-in-Chief or Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
Dr. Wilcock brings an extensive background in AD with a focus on the key factors driving cognitive impairment and dementia such as neuroinflammation and vascular cognitive impairment and dementia (VCID). With a B.S. in Pharmacology from Cardiff University, a Ph.D. from the University of South Florida, and postdoctoral training at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Duke University, her expertise and groundbreaking research will be invaluable to SYNAPS Dx as the company continues to advance the DISCERN™ diagnostic test for Alzheimer's disease.
“Dr. Wilcock’s exceptional research into the molecular mechanisms and identification of novel biomarkers and comorbidities in AD and VCID adds a critical dimension to our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and its comorbidities,” said Paul Tanico, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chairman at SYNAPS Dx.
Dr. Wilcock’s research, funded by the National Institute on Aging and the National Institute on Neurological Disorders and Stroke, focusing on inflammatory and angiogenic processes and their influence on the progression and severity of Alzheimer's disease positions her as a leading voice in the field.
“As we continue to see the impact of our DISCERN™ test in the community, bringing Dr. Wilcock on board reinforces our commitment to staying at the forefront of Alzheimer’s disease research and diagnosis,” Tanico added. “Her expertise will be instrumental in guiding our research and development efforts, ensuring that DISCERN™ remains the most accurate and minimally invasive diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease available.”
About SYNAPS Dx:
SYNAPS Dx is a privately held company dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's disease. With DISCERN™, SYNAPS Dx offers the first highly accurate, minimally invasive test that supports clinicians in making a definitive diagnosis of AD versus other forms of dementia, even in patients recently diagnosed with dementia.
The SYNAPS Dx laboratory is CLIA-certified, qualified to perform high-complexity clinical laboratory testing. For more information, visit https://www.synapsdx.com/ and https://discerntest.com/.
Contact:
pr@synapsdx.com
