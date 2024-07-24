The Center for Cyber Diplomacy and Leadership (CCDL) Announces Strategic Partnership with George Washington University
Washington, DC, July 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Cyber Diplomacy and Leadership (CCDL), a pioneering initiative dedicated to enhancing global cybersecurity cooperation and leadership, particularly among African nations, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with The George Washington University School of Business (GWSB) today. The CCDL, was officially formed in November 2023, with Dr. Pape Cissé serving as the Executive Director.
The CCDL's mission is to empower leaders with the knowledge, skills, and perspectives necessary to excel in cybersecurity and cyber diplomacy, fostering international cooperation and protecting national interests. Operating as a public utility corporation, the Center embodies a commitment to global digital security.
A cornerstone of the CCDL's strategic vision is its newly announced partnership with GWSB, leveraging the institution's academic excellence and resources to drive impactful cybersecurity initiatives. This collaboration aims to provide a robust platform for research, education, and policy advocacy, ensuring the development of future leaders in the field of cybersecurity.
Target Audience:
The CCDL focuses on high-ranking African leaders, pivotal in shaping policies and strategies governing national security and diplomatic relations. The target audience includes:
Heads of African States
Heads of Governments
Ministers and Cabinet Members
Ambassadors
Senior Government Officials
Heads of Agencies
Managing Directors
Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)
Policy Advisors and Analysts
Representatives of Regional Organizations
Private Sector Executives
Academic and Research Institutions
Military and Defense Officials
Law Enforcement Officials
Ambassador Omar Arouna, Co-Founder and Board Chair of CCDL, stated, "The formation of the CCDL represents a significant milestone in our collective effort to enhance cyber diplomacy and leadership. By partnering with The George Washington University School of Business, we are positioned to provide unparalleled educational and strategic opportunities for African leaders, ensuring they are equipped to navigate the complexities of the digital age."
Dr. Pape Cissé, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CCDL, added, "Our mission at CCDL is to foster a secure digital environment through collaboration, innovation, and education. With the support of The George Washington University School of Business, we are committed to leading the charge in cybersecurity and cyber diplomacy, addressing the pressing challenges faced by nations around the world."
The CCDL extends its heartfelt gratitude to The George Washington University School of Business for their unwavering support and partnership. Their dedication to academic excellence and innovation has been instrumental in the establishment and advancement of the Center.
Interim Dean Vanessa Perry of GW School of Business, expressed, "We are proud to partner with the Center for Cyber Diplomacy and Leadership. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to global education and to fostering innovative leaders who can drive solutions in critical sectors such as cybersecurity, and safeguard the future with digital and emergent technologies."
For more information about the CCDL and its initiatives, please visit https://cyberdiplomat.org or contact admin@cyberdiplomat.org.
Contact: Center for Cyber Diplomacy and Leadership (CCDL)
2020 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Mailbox 220
Washington, DC 20006
Email: admin@cyberdiplomat.org
Website: https://cyberdiplomat.org
About the Center for Cyber Diplomacy and Leadership (CCDL):
The Center for Cyber Diplomacy and Leadership (CCDL) is a Washington DC, based public utility corporation co-founded by Ambassador Omar Arouna and Dr. Pape Cissé. The CCDL is dedicated to empowering leaders in cybersecurity and cyber diplomacy through world-class education, research, and strategic initiatives. The Center's mission is to enhance global cybersecurity cooperation and protect national interests, with a particular emphasis on Africa.
About the George Washington University School of Business:
The George Washington University School of Business is an AACSB-accredited business school that offers undergraduate and graduate programs, including masters of business administration (MBA) degrees, specialized master’s degrees, and doctoral programs. It has been nationally and internationally ranked for its excellence in international business education. The GW School of Business is also a recognized leader in gender equity. Its full-time Global M.B.A. has been ranked first place among business schools in the U.S. and around the world for percentage of women enrollment. The school’s location in the nation’s capital provides faculty and students with a setting to pursue global, interdisciplinary and innovative research, experiential learning and career development.
For further inquiries or interview requests, please contact: admin@cyberdiplomat.org
