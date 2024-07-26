Paper Seed Press Publishes Inclusive Children's Book, Launching on National Disability Independence Day, and Partners with Champ's Heart to Help Disabled Children
Paper Seed Press, inspired by nonprofit’s mission to provide equestrian experiences to children and veterans, writes uplifting picture book based on the true story of a young boy who learned to walk again with prosthetics.
Ammon, ID, July 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paper Seed Press, Inspired by Nonprofit’s Mission to Provide Equestrian Experiences to Children and Veterans, Writes Uplifting Picture Book.
“What Can Carter Do?” Inspires Young Readers With Story of Perseverance and Kindness
Champ’s Heart (CH), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing equestrian experiences to children and veterans, is thrilled to announce a heartwarming partnership with Paper Seed Press (PSP) on their new children's book, "What Can Carter Do?"
"What Can Carter Do?" authored by Jeana Atkison and illustrated by Elia Valasquez Murray, tells the story of a boy who loses part of his leg and is faced with the challenge of learning how to do all the things he used to do, now with a prosthetic. Filled with kindness and tenacity, the story showcases the power of overcoming as Carter, with the help of some new friends, works hard to run and jump again and in the process discovers his true strength.
This delightful book beautifully aligns with CH's mission of delivering hope and healing to children through horse riding. A portion of the proceeds from each "What Can Carter Do?" purchase will be donated to CH, directly supporting their ongoing efforts to provide equestrian experiences to children and veterans.
"We were so thrilled when Paper Seed Press approached us with the idea of a children’s book," said Larry Cudmore, Founder of Champ’s Heart. "'What Can Carter Do?' not only entertains young readers, but it also carries a powerful message about compassion and community, values that perfectly reflect CH's mission. We are grateful for PSP's dedication to giving back and for their support in helping us create experiences of joy and hope for children."
Paper Seed Press is known for creating engaging children's books that not only entertain but also highlight important causes.
"Partnering with Champ’s Heart was a natural fit for PSP," said Jeana Atkison, author and owner of Paper Seed Press. "We are passionate about creating stories that inspire young readers and make a positive impact on the world. 'What Can Carter Do?' imparts the significance of never giving up and using your experiences to help others. We are proud to support CH's incredible mission and hope this book will inspire children to discover their own greatest strengths."
A book launch benefiting CH will take place July 26, 2024 at CH’s facilities at 988 S 45th E, Ammon, ID 83406 from 6-8 pm. Families are invited to attend and enjoy pony rides, wagon rides, games, prizes, food, and more.
“What Can Carter Do?” will be available for purchase on the Paper Seed Press website on Friday, July 26, 2024.
Learn more about “What Can Carter Do?” at paperseedpress.com.
Get Involved
CH relies on donor funding and volunteers to continue its mission. Visit champsheart.org to learn how you can help us continue to provide meaningful moments for kids.
About
Champ’s Heart (CH) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing equestrian experiences to children and veterans. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the Eastern Idaho area. We believe that horses have the power to heal, give hope, and bring joy. Learn more and get involved at champsheart.org.
Paper Seed Press (PSP) creates fun and engaging children's books that highlight amazing non-profit organizations. A portion of each book purchase goes directly to the featured organization, allowing readers to give back while enjoying a heartwarming story. For more information about Paper Seed Press, please visit paperseedpress.com.
Larry Cudmore
Champ’s Heart
Jeana Atkison
Paper Seed Press
“What Can Carter Do?” Inspires Young Readers With Story of Perseverance and Kindness
Champ’s Heart (CH), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing equestrian experiences to children and veterans, is thrilled to announce a heartwarming partnership with Paper Seed Press (PSP) on their new children's book, "What Can Carter Do?"
"What Can Carter Do?" authored by Jeana Atkison and illustrated by Elia Valasquez Murray, tells the story of a boy who loses part of his leg and is faced with the challenge of learning how to do all the things he used to do, now with a prosthetic. Filled with kindness and tenacity, the story showcases the power of overcoming as Carter, with the help of some new friends, works hard to run and jump again and in the process discovers his true strength.
This delightful book beautifully aligns with CH's mission of delivering hope and healing to children through horse riding. A portion of the proceeds from each "What Can Carter Do?" purchase will be donated to CH, directly supporting their ongoing efforts to provide equestrian experiences to children and veterans.
"We were so thrilled when Paper Seed Press approached us with the idea of a children’s book," said Larry Cudmore, Founder of Champ’s Heart. "'What Can Carter Do?' not only entertains young readers, but it also carries a powerful message about compassion and community, values that perfectly reflect CH's mission. We are grateful for PSP's dedication to giving back and for their support in helping us create experiences of joy and hope for children."
Paper Seed Press is known for creating engaging children's books that not only entertain but also highlight important causes.
"Partnering with Champ’s Heart was a natural fit for PSP," said Jeana Atkison, author and owner of Paper Seed Press. "We are passionate about creating stories that inspire young readers and make a positive impact on the world. 'What Can Carter Do?' imparts the significance of never giving up and using your experiences to help others. We are proud to support CH's incredible mission and hope this book will inspire children to discover their own greatest strengths."
A book launch benefiting CH will take place July 26, 2024 at CH’s facilities at 988 S 45th E, Ammon, ID 83406 from 6-8 pm. Families are invited to attend and enjoy pony rides, wagon rides, games, prizes, food, and more.
“What Can Carter Do?” will be available for purchase on the Paper Seed Press website on Friday, July 26, 2024.
Learn more about “What Can Carter Do?” at paperseedpress.com.
Get Involved
CH relies on donor funding and volunteers to continue its mission. Visit champsheart.org to learn how you can help us continue to provide meaningful moments for kids.
About
Champ’s Heart (CH) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing equestrian experiences to children and veterans. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the Eastern Idaho area. We believe that horses have the power to heal, give hope, and bring joy. Learn more and get involved at champsheart.org.
Paper Seed Press (PSP) creates fun and engaging children's books that highlight amazing non-profit organizations. A portion of each book purchase goes directly to the featured organization, allowing readers to give back while enjoying a heartwarming story. For more information about Paper Seed Press, please visit paperseedpress.com.
Larry Cudmore
Champ’s Heart
Jeana Atkison
Paper Seed Press
Contact
Paper Seed PressContact
Jeana Atkison
208-521-8502
paperseedpress.com
Jeana Atkison
208-521-8502
paperseedpress.com
Multimedia
Categories