Thrombolex and Aidoc Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Breakthrough Pulmonary Embolism Treatment
Doylestown, PA, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thrombolex, Inc., an innovator in the development of advanced interventional medical devices for the treatment of thromboembolic disease, and Aidoc, a pioneering force in clinical AI, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism (PE). This strategic collaboration will leverage Aidoc’s cutting-edge AI technology to accelerate patient identification and enrollment for Thrombolex’s single-session RAPID-PE study, a prospective, single arm, multi-center, post-market clinical registry evaluating the efficacy and safety of the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheters in the treatment of acute intermediate-risk PE.
Thrombolex’s BASHIR Endovascular Catheters are engineered to immediately restore blood flow, rapidly resolve blood clots and help reduce complications. Aidoc’s AI capabilities and tailored mobile application will provide local healthcare teams at RAPID-PE trial sites with timely alerts on patients who meet the inclusion criteria and promote a seamless workflow, which is crucial for timely treatment and trial enrollment.
“Integrating Aidoc’s advanced imaging solutions with our innovative technology will help to improve the diagnosis and treatment process for acute PE,” said Michael Cerminaro, President & CEO of Thrombolex. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance patient outcomes, streamline clinical workflows and expedite enrollment in our RAPID-PE study.”
Aidoc's proprietary technology features dedicated FDA-cleared algorithms for PE, central PE, incidental PE (iPE), and RV/LV ratio. It also alerts care teams to both expected and unexpected PE cases for faster triage and coordination with the right specialists. Recent studies showed the mean hospital length of stay decreased by 36.7% and the annual volume of patients referred for interventional therapies rose by 68% compared to the period before the implementation of Aidoc PE AI1.
Dr. Wissam Jaber, Co-National Physician Investigator for RAPID-PE, said, “Combining Thrombolex’s innovative PML technology with Aidoc’s advanced AI-powered imaging solutions enhances speed to diagnosis and treatment efficiency for acute PE patients. This collaboration, along with RAPID-PE’s groundbreaking single session investigational protocol, represents a major step forward in improving patient outcomes and advancing the standard of care in our field.” The RAPID-PE study will utilize a groundbreaking therapy protocol designed as a single session treatment (less than 1 hour), with no need for an ICU stay and a reduced dose of lytics (only 4mg per pulmonary artery). By avoiding prolonged ICU stays, patients can experience faster recovery times and return to their daily lives sooner.
“We are proud to collaborate with Thrombolex on this groundbreaking clinical study by leveraging our advanced AI technology,” stated Tom Valent, Chief Business Officer, Aidoc. “Thrombolex’s leadership and innovative solutions are setting new standards in patient care, and our collaboration is a testament to the power of combining cutting-edge medical devices with AI-powered solutions for the joint mission of improving patient care.”
The RAPID-PE clinical study is currently qualifying multiple centers across the United States. For more information about the study or to inquire about participation, please contact Thrombolex.
About Thrombolex
Founded in 2016, Thrombolex is engaged in the design, development, and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in pharmacomechanical lysis (PML) in patients who suffer from arterial and venous thromboembolic (A&VTE) conditions. The Company is currently marketing eight (8) different FDA-cleared devices based on the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter platform technology. Visit thrombolex.com to see how we help healthcare practitioners do more with less.
About Aidoc
Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Built on Aidoc’s proprietary aiOS™, we analyze and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Used in more than 1,000 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc has the most FDA clearances (17) in clinical AI and its AI-based solutions cover 75 percent of patient populations, enabling physicians to make informed decisions based on real-time data. Visit Aidoc.com to see how we are connecting all points of care with always on AI.
Media Contacts:
Tony Litwiller, Chief Commercial Officer Thrombolex, Inc. tony.l@thrombolex.com (704) 408-0927
Heather Cmiel, APR, Vice President, Brand and Communication Aidoc heatherc@aidoc.com (612) 423-0561
