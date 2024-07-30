The Moral Questions of Sports Launches Podcast on August 1, 2024
Houston, TX, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Moral Questions of Sports launches its Podcast on August 1, 2024. In an era of sports media without landmark television shows such as The Sports Reporters, Outside the Lines, and Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, sport journalism has been marginalized. While the main sports stories will always have a home on the national stage, there are countless of important sports stories that fail to be appreciated. In the spirit of providing a home to important sports discussions, John Camacho and Zack Hamilton launched The Moral Questions of Sports to fill a necessary void in sports discourse.
This podcast embraces moral conversations in sports and is open to understanding sports stories that involve the relationships between sports, business, law, and morality. This is a platform that welcomes sports journalists and academics including sports and moral philosophers, sports psychologists, sports lawyers, sports management professionals, and other experts who are open to understanding the wider scope of sports. August’s guests are the following:
1. Kiersten Sires is the Founder and CEO of 2aDays. Her website that provides news, tips, and review for high school and college athletes. She discussed her journey and her article with Jessi Wynn, “University of Illinois Springfield Golf Team Accuses Head Coach of Shocking Abuse.”
2. Alfred Archer is an Associate Professor of Philosophy at The Tilburg Center Moral Philosophy, Epistemology and Philosophy of Science at Tilburg University and author of Why it’s OK to be a Sports Fan. He discussed his article, “Sportswashing: Complicity and Corruption.”
3. John Luciew is an award-winning legal reporter at PennLive. He was twice named Pennsylvania’s Distinguished Writer by the Pennsylvania New Media Association. He discussed his comprehensive reporting of the Dr. Scott Lynch’s wrongful firing/retaliation lawsuit against Penn State University and the role of Head Football Coach, James Franklin. John wrote about 30 articles on this story.
4. Justin Caouette is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Philosopher at Providence, co-editor of The Moral Psychology of Compassion and Free Will and Moral Responsibility, and teaches courses at Rutgers University and Northeastern University. He discussed his article, “Enhancement and Cheating: Implications for Policy in Sport.”
John Camacho and Zack Hamilton are Co-Founders of The Moral Questions of Sports. Both graduated from South Texas College of Law, Houston. John received a Master’s Degree in Philosophy focusing on ethics and the social epistemology of testimony. He has written on sports law for Conduct Detrimental and thePeachBasket. Zack is a Certified Mediator and works as a Consultant and negotiates commercial leases.
