Mark Gorkin Puts a Delightful Twist on His Debut Children’s Book, "Where Is Charlotte? Or Where Is _______?"
The Stress Doc blends a classic children’s tune with simple, enchanting poetry in this story-songbook. Reading and singing together brings to life the game of Hide-and-Seek as played by a feisty little fireball. Also, the change of Charlotte’s image throughout means a wide variety of children (and adults) will see themselves in the book’s diversity. Charlotte’s escapade will inspire authenticity, self-assurance, and a sense of adventure, along with loving connection, in children of all ages.
Columbia, MD, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mark Gorkin, "The Stress Doc™," enters the world of children’s literature with “Where Is Charlotte? Or Where Is _______?” (published by Archway Publishing), a book that reimagines the beloved Hide-and-Seek game through a playful, engaging story-song format.
This is an interactive story-song book that invites adults and children to read and sing together, creating a lively and engaging experience. Inspired by the classic tune, “Frère Jacques,” this book follows the story of Charlotte, a spirited and adventurous young girl who loves to explore, take risks, use her imagination, and say, “No.” Charlotte's playful nature and her confident affirmations “No”-ingly encourage children to pursue self-assurance, independence, and exploration. This little trickster also models playful and animated communication and, ultimately, loving connection.
“Where Is Charlotte?” carries a vital, positive message that many people can embrace. The book will appeal to readers with its dance of poetry, shared singing, and vibrantly animated illustrations. As a diverse, multi-racial and ethnic character, Charlotte adds a universal appeal to the story, making it relatable for a wide audience. The inclusion of animals also adds a touch of realism and fantasy, enhancing the overall charm of the story.
When asked about the key takeaway he hopes readers gain from his book, Gorkin states, “That they, too, can find their own voice and spirit through playing games, learning to speak their true beliefs, and that it's okay to say ‘No’ and be your real self, even with bigger people. Adult and child can strengthen an intimate connection through shared singing, and everyone, whether little girl or boy (or even an adult), can discover their feisty and fun ‘Inner Charlotte.’”
“Where Is Charlotte? Or Where Is _______?”
By Mark Gorkin, "The Stress Doc" ™
Hardcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 32 pages | ISBN 9781665758901
Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 32 pages | ISBN 9781665758918
E-Book | 34 pages | ISBN 9781665758895
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Mark Gorkin, aka “The Stress Doc,” is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and acclaimed psychotherapist, speaker, author, and grief-trauma consultant. The Doc has been capturing people’s imagination on stage and page, on radio and screens for decades. In “Where Is Charlotte?” this self-proclaimed Psychohumorist ™ blends upbeat psychology and playful poetic voice. Transforming his own childhood angst and hidden self, Gorkin weaves the inspiration of a vibrant little girl and a classic children's song. Storytelling, singing, and sharing brings new life to a timeless tune and beloved children’s game. To learn more about the author and his works, visit www.stressdoc.com or email him at stressdoc@aol.com.
Contact
Mark Gorkin
301-875-2567
www.stressdoc.com
