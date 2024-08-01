Mark Gorkin Puts a Delightful Twist on His Debut Children’s Book, "Where Is Charlotte? Or Where Is _______?"

The Stress Doc blends a classic children’s tune with simple, enchanting poetry in this story-songbook. Reading and singing together brings to life the game of Hide-and-Seek as played by a feisty little fireball. Also, the change of Charlotte’s image throughout means a wide variety of children (and adults) will see themselves in the book’s diversity. Charlotte’s escapade will inspire authenticity, self-assurance, and a sense of adventure, along with loving connection, in children of all ages.