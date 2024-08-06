12th Annual Telarus Educational Conference Showcases AI Innovation in the Channel
Largest Telarus Partner Summit Welcomes over 1600 Technology Advisors and Suppliers to Learn, Network, and Advance Business Together.
Nashville, TN, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Telarus is proud to announce the commencement of Telarus Partner Summit 2024, a premier educational event that gathers technology advisors, suppliers, channel leaders, and media to learn about the latest technology trends, sales strategies, services, and demonstrations from industry experts and suppliers across CX, cloud, cybersecurity, mobility, advanced networking, and more. Occurring Aug. 6 – 8 at the Nashville Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, this year's conference promises to showcase groundbreaking AI solutions, Telarus advancements, thought-provoking discussions, and collaborative opportunities that will shape the future of the channel.
"Telarus Partner Summit has always been a hub for innovation and collaboration," said Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus. "This year, we're especially excited to highlight the transformative impact of AI and cybersecurity in the channel. From enhancing customer experiences to optimizing cloud and security environments, the advancements we're seeing are revolutionizing how businesses can drive bottom-line impact in their daily operations. This rapid pace of change means that our advisors need to keep abreast of all advancements as they happen to best serve their customers. We're thrilled to bring together our community to share insights, strategies, and the latest technology offerings that will help them accomplish this goal and grow their businesses."
Key highlights of the conference include:
• Keynote Addresses: Over the three-day event, general sessions will include keynote presentations and industry discussions, featuring Telarus and industry thought leaders:
- AI panel discussion led by Dan Foster, Telarus CRO
- Cybersecurity presentation by Theresa Lanowitz, LevelBlue Chief Evangelist, Cybersecurity
- Future of AI presentation by Peter Graf, Genesys Chief Strategy Officer
- Channel Chief panel discussion led by Richard Murray, Telarus CCO
- Applying the Ultramarathon Mindset to Business presentation by Patrick Oborn, Telarus Co-Founder
- Technology Trends presentation and panel discussion led by Jen Dimas, Telarus CMEO
- Telarus product update by Nate Juraschek, Telarus SVP Products, and Lela Yazbeck, Telarus VP Learning & Development
- Future of the Market presentation by Adam Edwards, Telarus CEO
• Interactive Education Sessions: 42 unique hands-on sessions empower technology advisors and their teams to learn from top experts, who will share success stories and proven strategies, providing the tools to compete in the market and achieve business goals.
• Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have exclusive sessions throughout the event to network with industry leaders and peers, fostering professional growth and new partnerships.
• Exhibition Tradeshow: Over 150 leading suppliers showcase the latest industry technologies and solutions in a two-day tradeshow. Telarus is hosting a technology demonstration center for technology advisors to experience the latest Telarus services and tools capabilities.
• Awards: Telarus honors the top-performing technology advisors and suppliers for their outstanding achievements in 2023, with an awards dinner, general session awards presentation, and Chairman’s Club reception.
• Charity Run: Telarus is excited to host its annual Charity 5K Fun Run. This year the activity will raise money and awareness for Nashville Special Forces Association – Chapter 38, a 501c non-profit dedicated to assisting Army Special Forces veterans.
• Top Media Outlets: Respected thought leaders from Informa, TMCNet, and BEKA Media are in attendance to cover the event and network with technology advisors, suppliers, and Telarus leadership.
For more information about the Telarus Partner Summit and to register, please visit www.telarus.com/calendar/partner-summit-2024.
About Telarus:
Telarus is a leading global technology solutions brokerage with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.
