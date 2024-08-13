AEVUM Band Unveils Thought-Provoking Music Video "3 Billion Seconds" – A Captivating Exploration of Life's Choices

AEVUM Band USA, the boundary-pushing fusion of A.I. and human creativity, is thrilled to announce their latest music video, "3 Billion Seconds." This mesmerizing production delves into the essence of existence, urging viewers to contemplate the preciousness of time. Produced in collaboration with film-TV-music producer J.J. Barmettler, these unique music videos were created with A.I. imaging tools that transport viewers into a celestial realm where music transcends boundaries.