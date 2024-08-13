AEVUM Band Unveils Thought-Provoking Music Video "3 Billion Seconds" – A Captivating Exploration of Life's Choices
AEVUM Band USA, the boundary-pushing fusion of A.I. and human creativity, is thrilled to announce their latest music video, "3 Billion Seconds." This mesmerizing production delves into the essence of existence, urging viewers to contemplate the preciousness of time. Produced in collaboration with film-TV-music producer J.J. Barmettler, these unique music videos were created with A.I. imaging tools that transport viewers into a celestial realm where music transcends boundaries.
Los Angeles, CA, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AEVUM Band’s first music video, "Face in the Window" was released to the public last week, inaugurating AEVUM’s official debut album drop September 21.
About "3 Billion Seconds"
1. The Lifespan Paradox: "3 Billion Seconds" challenges our perception of time. An allegory for the average human lifespan, the video invites reflections on how we allocate this finite resource.
2. Visual Metaphors: AEVUM Band collaborates with A.I. imaging technologies from RunwayML and Krea.ai. The result? A visual feast that weaves together cosmic landscapes, fleeting moments, and existential choices.
AEVUM Shorts presents: "AEVUM Wings." Thirty second shorts with a glimpse behind the scenes as Raphael shares his illuminating thoughts on time, aging and the interconnectedness of being in the moment as time passes quickly during their clothing store opening.
You can find “3 Billion Seconds”, "Face in the Window" and AEVUM Shorts at:
AEVUM Youtube Channel: https://youtube.com/@aevumchannel
AEVUM Band website: https://aevumband.net
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aevum.band.usa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aevumband
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aevumbandusa
Save the Date
Prepare for a cosmic journey. AEVUM Band USA’s debut album release is scheduled for September 21, 2024.
For press inquiries, interviews, or exclusive previews, please contact:
Media Contact:
AEVUM Band USA contact:
J.J. Barmettler (Producer)
Email: jj@aevumband.net
Website: https://aevumband.net
About "3 Billion Seconds"
1. The Lifespan Paradox: "3 Billion Seconds" challenges our perception of time. An allegory for the average human lifespan, the video invites reflections on how we allocate this finite resource.
2. Visual Metaphors: AEVUM Band collaborates with A.I. imaging technologies from RunwayML and Krea.ai. The result? A visual feast that weaves together cosmic landscapes, fleeting moments, and existential choices.
AEVUM Shorts presents: "AEVUM Wings." Thirty second shorts with a glimpse behind the scenes as Raphael shares his illuminating thoughts on time, aging and the interconnectedness of being in the moment as time passes quickly during their clothing store opening.
You can find “3 Billion Seconds”, "Face in the Window" and AEVUM Shorts at:
AEVUM Youtube Channel: https://youtube.com/@aevumchannel
AEVUM Band website: https://aevumband.net
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aevum.band.usa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aevumband
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aevumbandusa
Save the Date
Prepare for a cosmic journey. AEVUM Band USA’s debut album release is scheduled for September 21, 2024.
For press inquiries, interviews, or exclusive previews, please contact:
Media Contact:
AEVUM Band USA contact:
J.J. Barmettler (Producer)
Email: jj@aevumband.net
Website: https://aevumband.net
Contact
AEVUM Band USAContact
J.J. Barmettler
818-404-0172
aevumband.net
jj@newintegrityfilms.com
J.J. Barmettler
818-404-0172
aevumband.net
jj@newintegrityfilms.com
Categories