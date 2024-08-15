Telarus Partner Summit 2024 Highlights Demand for Technology Advisors in AI and Cybersecurity
Pinnacle Educational Event Breaks Attendance Records and Showcases Latest Offerings for Advisor Growth
Sandy, UT, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Telarus, a leading technology services distributor (TSD), hosted the Telarus Partner Summit 2024 from August 6 - 8 in Nashville. It was the largest event in Telarus’ history, with record-breaking attendance across general sessions, educational breakout sessions, and the supplier tradeshow. The three-day event celebrated the success of technology advisors and suppliers alike while highlighting the growing demand for expertise in AI and cybersecurity.
"Standing-room-only attendance at education sessions, packed keynotes, and incredible energy and engagement at the supplier tradeshow all underscore our advisors' dedication to delivering world-class service to end-user customers,” said Richard Murray, CCO of Telarus. “It was a joy to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our advisors and suppliers at our awards event, and to showcase our personal commitment and focus on providing a platform for their success.”
Telarus Partner Summit 2024 highlights:
- Keynote Addresses and Industry Discussions
The summit featured a series of keynote presentations and panel discussions led by both Telarus and industry thought leaders. Topics ranged from artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity to channel chief directives, the future of the channel, product updates, and motivational business philosophies.
- Interactive Education Sessions
With 44 unique hands-on sessions hosted by supplier and Telarus experts, technology advisors and their teams had ample opportunity to learn about cutting-edge sales strategies, Telarus services, and the latest tools available to manage their business effectively.
“The Telarus Partner Summit put the technology advisor model on full display this week,” said James Anderson, Senior News Editor at Channel Futures. “I saw Telarus’ largest and most successful advisors accept awards and share best practices with their peers. I learned about the wins advisors accomplished working up-market against gigantic systems integrators and consultancies, often conducted in tandem with Telarus sales engineers. As a TSD that sits in between advisors and suppliers, Telarus works to raise the profile of this channel, striving to expand the total addressable market.”
- New Technology Trends Research
Telarus previewed its forthcoming 2024-2025 Telarus Tech Trends Report at the summit. R “Ray” Wang, CEO & Founder of Constellation Research, stated, “This year’s Tech Trends Report showcases the rapid evolution and increasing importance of AI and cybersecurity. The data indicate a significant shift towards AI-driven decision-making and highlights cybersecurity as a foundational element of modern IT strategies."
Key findings revealed:
• AI adoption: 2024 marks a shift from AI experimentation to widespread delivery and execution. 53% of respondents indicated that AI is now a key driver of their tech buying decisions, compared to just 13% in 2023.
• Cybersecurity as a critical backbone: Nearly half (44%) of IT buyers ranked cyber detection and response as a top three issue, reflecting the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks.
• Cost cutting to fund innovation: 29% cited cost management as a key challenge, up from 6% last year, driven by the current economic climate and board pressure to implement AI initiatives.
The complete 2024-2025 Telarus Tech Trends Report is scheduled for release in September 2024.
- Exhibition Tradeshow
The two-day tradeshow saw participation from 145 leading suppliers and Telarus experts, each showcasing the industry's latest technologies and solutions. The spectacular turnout highlighted the event's importance as a hub for technological innovation.
- Advisor and Supplier Awards
Telarus honored top-performing technology advisors and suppliers for their outstanding achievements in 2023. The opening night awards dinner kicked off celebrations, followed by the Hall of Fame induction on day two. For details on the award winners and inductees, visit Telarus Supplier Awards 2023 and Telarus Hall of Fame 2023 news.
- New Back Office Platform Preview
Telarus provided attendees with a sneak peek of a completely redesigned sales and business back office platform set to launch in early 2025. The new platform promises to achieve better insight into advisor sales activity and business management through enriched data visibility, more integrated experiences, and an improved user interface.
- Charity Fundraiser Exceeds Expectations
The event also featured Telarus’ annual charity 5K Fun Run, raising over $20,000 for the Nashville Special Forces Association – Chapter 38. This 501c non-profit organization offers services and financial aid to Gold Star families.
"We are incredibly proud of the success of the charity fundraiser for the Nashville Special Forces Association,” said Patrick Oborn, co-founder of Telarus. “Military vets made huge sacrifices to dedicate their lives to our country. Exceeding the fundraising goal before the conclusion of the summit demonstrates our attendee’s appreciation, generosity, and community spirit. It's an honor to support such a worthy cause."
- Telarus Partner Summit 2025
Planning and pre-registration have already begun for Telarus Partner Summit 2025, occurring August 4-6 in Anaheim, CA. For information about the event and to pre-register, please visit https://www.telarus.com/calendar/telarus-partner-summit-2025.
About Telarus:
Telarus is a leading global technology solutions brokerage with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.
