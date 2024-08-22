The Jack Brewer Foundation and Aetna Better Health of Florida CEO Tour South Bay Correctional in Support of Fatherhood Initiatives

Jack Brewer, Chairman of The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF), and Jennifer Sweet, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Florida, met at South Bay Correctional Facility to discuss their partnership to support fatherhood initiatives in Florida. The collaboration aims to provide resources to fathers, particularly those affected by incarceration, to help them engage in their children's lives and strengthen communities.