The Jack Brewer Foundation and Aetna Better Health of Florida CEO Tour South Bay Correctional in Support of Fatherhood Initiatives
Jack Brewer, Chairman of The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF), and Jennifer Sweet, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Florida, met at South Bay Correctional Facility to discuss their partnership to support fatherhood initiatives in Florida. The collaboration aims to provide resources to fathers, particularly those affected by incarceration, to help them engage in their children's lives and strengthen communities.
Parkland, FL, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jack Brewer, Chairman of The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF), joined Aetna Better Health of Florida CEO Jennifer Sweet at the South Bay Correctional Facility earlier today to discuss their partnership in support of fatherhood initiatives across Florida.
The Jack Brewer Foundation is proud to collaborate with Aetna Better Health of Florida to raise awareness about the critical role fatherhood plays in improving health outcomes, economic stability, and the social and emotional well-being of communities across the state.
As part of this partnership, JBF and Aetna Better Health of Florida aim to expand their reach, bringing much-needed resources and support to fathers, especially those impacted by incarceration, to help them become active, engaged participants in their children's lives.
“We believe that strong fathers are at the core of strong families, and in turn, strong communities," said Jack Brewer, Chairman of The Jack Brewer Foundation. "I'm excited to see companies like Aetna stepping up to be involved in the social aspects of our communities, serving the same vulnerable populations that we are so passionate about helping. Our work with Aetna Better Health of Florida would allow us to address the challenges many fathers face, particularly those who have been incarcerated, and provide them with the tools and support they need to succeed. Fatherless populations are more likely to live in poverty, leading to physical health problems, and they are three times more likely to suffer from mental health problems. We are excited about this potential partnership and remain committed to giving fatherhood the focus it deserves."
The partnership between JBF and Aetna Better Health of Florida marks a significant step forward in the effort to empower fathers, improve families, and ultimately create healthier, more prosperous communities across Florida.
About The Jack Brewer Foundation:
The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF) is dedicated to empowering the underserved and at-risk through a commitment to faith, fatherhood, and community. By partnering with organizations that share these values, JBF works to bring meaningful change and opportunities to those in need.
The Jack Brewer Foundation is proud to collaborate with Aetna Better Health of Florida to raise awareness about the critical role fatherhood plays in improving health outcomes, economic stability, and the social and emotional well-being of communities across the state.
As part of this partnership, JBF and Aetna Better Health of Florida aim to expand their reach, bringing much-needed resources and support to fathers, especially those impacted by incarceration, to help them become active, engaged participants in their children's lives.
“We believe that strong fathers are at the core of strong families, and in turn, strong communities," said Jack Brewer, Chairman of The Jack Brewer Foundation. "I'm excited to see companies like Aetna stepping up to be involved in the social aspects of our communities, serving the same vulnerable populations that we are so passionate about helping. Our work with Aetna Better Health of Florida would allow us to address the challenges many fathers face, particularly those who have been incarcerated, and provide them with the tools and support they need to succeed. Fatherless populations are more likely to live in poverty, leading to physical health problems, and they are three times more likely to suffer from mental health problems. We are excited about this potential partnership and remain committed to giving fatherhood the focus it deserves."
The partnership between JBF and Aetna Better Health of Florida marks a significant step forward in the effort to empower fathers, improve families, and ultimately create healthier, more prosperous communities across Florida.
About The Jack Brewer Foundation:
The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF) is dedicated to empowering the underserved and at-risk through a commitment to faith, fatherhood, and community. By partnering with organizations that share these values, JBF works to bring meaningful change and opportunities to those in need.
Contact
The Jack Brewer FoundationContact
Jillian Anderson
330-980-3053
thejackbrewerfoundation.org
Jillian Anderson
330-980-3053
thejackbrewerfoundation.org
Categories