Reid Myers and The WingWalkers Release Debut Single “Fly Right”
Frankfort, KY, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Reid Myers and The WingWalkers are excited to announce the release of their debut single, “Fly Right.”
Featuring an impressive mix of slide guitar, acoustic piano, Hammond B3 organ, and driving drums and bass, “Fly Right” channels the soulful energy of classic acts like The Allman Brothers, Little Feat, and Dr. John. The song revitalizes the Muscle Shoals and New Orleans blues-rock traditions, delivering a fresh take on this beloved sound.
Inspired by Myers’ passion for flying, the song captures the thrill and freedom of flying General Aviation airplanes for adventure and pleasure.
“For me, flying is such a joy,” Myers shares. “I fell in love with aviation at a very early age and have been hooked ever since my first flight. I hope this song gives listeners a taste of those experiences.”
“Fly Right” is available now on all major streaming platforms, as well as on the band’s website, www.thewingwalkers.com. The official music video is also live on the website, where fans can find booking inquiries, tour dates, news, bios, and more.
The WingWalkers—Reid Myers on keyboards and lead vocals, Tom Lone on drums, “J” Hamon on bass and vocals, and Bruce Jones on guitar—are known for their electrifying blend of funk, blues, R&B, and more. Together, they create a “dynamic musical force” that ignites the stage with energy and passion.
